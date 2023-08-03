Morocco Women vs Colombia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Morocco and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colombia will face Morocco in a much-anticipated Group H fixture at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Thursday at the Perth Stadium. Colombia are atop the group, having won both their games so far, and need only a point to confirm their spot in the knockout stage.

Morocco were handed a heavy 0-6 defeat by Germany in their tournament opener. They bounced back with a 1-0 win over South Korea in their second game and now stand a chance of making it to the knockout stages.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Morocco vs Colombia kick-off time

Date: August 3,2023 Kick-off time: 6 am EDT Venue: Perth Stadium

The game between Morocco and Colombia will be played at the Perth Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 6 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Morocco vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

The Morocco vs Colombia fixture will be shown live on several TV and streaming platforms including Sling TV in the United States, as listed in the table above.

Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Morocco team news

Having gained confidence from scoring the winning goal against South Korea, Jraidi will undoubtedly be one of Morocco's primary goal threats as she takes the lead in the upcoming clash against Colombia.

Following a hard-earned victory in their previous match, Morocco's manager Reynald Pedros might consider maintaining an unchanged lineup.

Morocco predicted XI: Errmichi; Ait El Haj, Ben Zina, El Chad, Redouani; Ouzraoui, Nakkach, Chebbak, Tagnaout; Amani; Jraidi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arouaissa, Er-Rmichi, Zouhair Defenders: Ait El Haj, Benzina, Boukhami, Redouani, Mrabet, Mazrouai, El Chad, Chhiri, Seghir Midfielders: Badri, Lahmari, Nakkach, Kassi, Tagnaout, Amani Forwards: Ayane, Chebbak, Belkasmi, Bouftini, Saoud, Jraidi, Hassani, Chapelle, Ouzraoui Diki, Gharbi

Colombia team news

Central defender Jorelyn Carabali's availability is uncertain after being stretchered off during stoppage time in Sunday's victory.

If Carabali is unable to participate, Monica Ramos is likely to partner Daniela Arias in central defence.

Colombia predicted XI: Perez; C. Arias, Ramos, D. Arias, Vanegas; Bedoya, Montoya; Andrade, Usme, Caicedo; Ramirez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Perez, Sepulveda, Giraldo Defenders: D. Arias, Baron, Guzman, C. Arias, Carabali, Ramos, Caracas Midfielders: Vanegas, Ospina, Bedoya, Montoya, Reyes, Restrepo, Ramirez, Santos, Andrade Forwards: Usme, Caicedo, Chacon, Bahr

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first meeting between Morocco and Colombia on the international stage. Colombia are the favourites to win but Morocco will be hopeful of causing a big upset on the final day of the group stage.

