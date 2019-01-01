Morocco captain Medhi Benatia lifts Emir Cup with Al Duhail

The Atlas Lions skipper clinched his maiden title in Qatar with Rui Faria's men

Medhi Benatia's Al Duhail defeated Al Sadd 4-1 to lift the Emir Cup at the newly-opened Wakrah Stadium on Thursday.

The Red Knights fought back from a goal deficit as Edmilson's brace and goals from Yusef El Arabi and Ali Afif gave them the coveted title at the expense of the league champions.

's Baghdad Bounedjah was on parade for Al Sadd but was sent off late in the game for an off-the-ball incident through VAR.

The triumph secured Benatia's first title in the Middle East since he moved from club in January.

The centre-back contributed to Al Duhail's second-place finish in the Stars League this season and has featured in 13 matches across all competitions with two goals to his credit.

Benatia is expected to lead at the 2019 in .

The North African nation has been placed in Group D of the showpiece event against , and Namibia.