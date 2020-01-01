Montpellier's Junior Sambia hospitalised with suspected coronavirus infection

The 23-year-old midfielder has been admitted to hospital after suffering from Covid-19-like symptoms

have confirmed that Junior Sambia has been admitted to hospital after having respiratory and digestive problems suspected to be linked to the coronavirus.

According to L'Equipe, the 23-year-old midfielder - whose parents are from the Central African Republic - was admitted to hospital on Monday after showing symptoms similar to Covid-19.

His situation worsened and was taken to intensive care on Thursday.

Article continues below

More teams

Should it be confirmed that Sambia does have coronavirus, he will be the first player in to have tested positive..

"Following digestive and respiratory problems, one of our players has been hospitalised in Montpellier for two days in a specialised environment to benefit from appropriate care," read a statement on Montpellier's official website.

Sambia has played 22 times in all competitions for La Paillade this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

has recorded more than 120,000 cases of coronavirus with more than 20,000 deaths and 42,000 recoveries.