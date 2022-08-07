Montpellier vs Troyes: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

It's a trip to the Mediterranean for the Aube outfit - here's all you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season kicks off this weekend as traditional high-flyers Montpellier welcome Troyes in an opening weekend clash at Stade de la Mosson. Both outfits struggled to mid-table finishes last term, with the latter only just running clear of the relegation battle in the end.

Now, they'll do it all over again close to the Mediterranean as their first match of the new campaign - and with four teams set to drop from the top-tier this team, both will want a bright start so they can make sure they don't end up fighting for survival come the business end of the season.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Montpellier vs Troyes Date August 7, 2022 Times 9:00am ET, 6:00am PT

Team news & rosters

Position Montpellier roster Goalkeepers Omlin, Bertaud, Carvalho Defenders Souquet, Mendes, Estève, Sainte-Luce, Tamas, Maouassa, Tchato, Cozza, Sakho, Sacko, Suárez Midfielders Savanier, Ferri, Chotard, Leroy, Delaye, Fayad Forwards Nordin, Germain, Mavididi, Wahi, Makouana, Khazri

At the midway point of last season, Montpellier looked on the cusp of a surprise shot for the European places, only for them to dramatically fall off their perch once the new year rolled around, with just one win in their final dozen league games.

That seriously checked their momentum, but ex-Brest boss Olivier Dall'Oglio, in what will be his second campaign at the helm, will hope that their experiences last term assist in a shrewder sense of game management, allowing them to push back into the top half of the table.

Predicted Montpellier starting XI: Omlin; Sacko, Esteve, Tchato, Saint-Luce; Chotard, Savanier; Nordin, Khazri, Mavididi; Wahi.

Position Troyes roster Goalkeepers Gallon, Moulin Defenders Palmer-Brown, Conté, Salmier, Larouci, Rami, Kaboré, Bruus, N'Jo, Porozo Midfielders Dingomé, Kouamé, Tardieu, Azamoum, Ilić, Ripart, Chavalerin, Domingues, Odobert Forwards Touzghar, Ugbo, Baldé, Lumeka

Back in the top tier last term, the expectation was that Troyes, owned by City Football Group, would be able to preserve their Ligue 1 status for another year, and so it proved, with them managing to stay one step ahead of serious relegation trouble for most of the campaign.

Now, they will hope to solidify themselves as a mid-table presence - or maybe more - going forward, and much will be reliant on just how solid a start Bruno Irles - brought in mid-season - can coax out of his squad.

Predicted Troyes starting XI: Gallon; Bruus, Porozo, Palmer-Brown, Salmier, Larouci; Kouame, Tardieu, Chavalerin; Ripart, Lumeka.

Last five results

Montpellier results Troyes results Crystal Palace 4-2 Montpellier (Jul 30) Troyes 5-4 Nancy (Jul 30) Montpellier 4-5 Toulouse (Jul 23) Auxerre 1-0 Troyes (Jul 23) Montpellier 0-2 Clermont (Jul 20) Troyes 3-0 Le Harve (Jul 20) Espanyol 2-0 Montpellier (Jul 16) Metz 4-0 Troyes (Jul 16) Montpellier 0-1 Rodez (Jul 9) Toulouse 6-1 Troyes (Jul 9)

Head-to-head