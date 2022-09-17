Montpellier vs Strasbourg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Montpellier welcome Strasbourg to face them at Stade de la Mosson. It has been mixed fortunes for both clubs this terms, but the hosts have enjoyed more success that their visitors.

Now, in their last game ahead of the international break, they will respectively hope to lay down a marker that can help shape the trajectory of the rest of their autumn campaign.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Montpellier vs Strasbourg date & kick-off time

Game: Montpellier vs Strasbourg Date: September 17, 2022 Kick-off: 11:00am ET / 9:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Montpellier vs Strasbourg on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV India N/A Voot Select

Montpellier squad & team news

A few wins, a few losses - it has been an up-and-down season over the first few weeks for the hosts, as they look to head into the break on a winning note.

Theo Sainte-Luce sadly looks set for a season-long layoff, while Pedro Mendes and Stephy Mavididi will hope they can ease themselves back in following minor knocks.

Position Players Goalkeepers Omlin, Bertaud, Carvalho, Kamara Defenders Souquet, Mendes, Jullien, Estève, Sainte-Luce, Tamas, Maouassa, Cozza, Sakho, Sacko Midfielders Savanier, Ferri, Chotard, Leroy, Delaye, Fayad Forwards Nordin, Germain, Mavididi, Wahi, Makouana, Khazri

Strasbourg squad and team news

A dismal start to the season has seen Strasbourg left in a position where they are already dangerously flirting with the drop, even at this early juncture.

Absences for the suspended duo of Sanjin Prcic and Maxime Le Marchand are just some of the problems they will face before this game.