Montpellier vs PSG: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Paris Saint-Germain will look to keep their Ligue 1 coronation party going when they make the trip to face Montpellier this weekend.
Mauricio Pochettino's side are the new crown wearers in French football, but after a draw with Troyes last time out, want to get back to winning ways.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Montpellier vs Paris Saint-Germain
|Date
|May 14, 2022
|Times
|3pm ET, 12pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN SPORTS
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Montpellier roster
|Goalkeepers
|Omlin, Bertaud, Carvalho
|Defenders
|Souquet, Sakho, Mendes, Oyongo, Tamas, Thuler, Cozza, Halal, Mbiayi
|Midfielders
|Sambia, Ristic, Savanier, Ferri, Chotard, Esteve, Bares, Leroy, Cabella, Mollet
Forwards
|Germain, Mavididi, Guermouche, Elye Wahi, Gioacchini, Makouana, Delaye
It's been a season of almost happy stagnation for the hosts - nowhere near the pace in the race for Europe, but comfortably ahead of the battle below them to avoid the drop in recent weeks.
Still, against a champion side that are prone to some crazy results, Montpellier might fancy their prospects of springing a surprise as they look to wrap up the season in style.
Predicted Montpellier starting XI: Bertaud; Cozza, Sakho, Esteve; Souquet, Chotard, Leroy, Ristic; Germain, Mollet, Mavididi.
|Position
|PSG roster
|Goalkeepers
|Navas, Franchi, Donnarumma
|Defenders
|Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Dagba, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kehrer, Mendes
|Midfielders
|Verratti, Paredes, Di Maria, Pereira, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye, Ebimbe, Simons, Michut, Bitumazala
|Forwards
|Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar, Messi
Having been held to a draw with Troyes on home turf, the visitors will be seeking a high note on the road - and may want to give Kylian Mbappe the send-off he deserves.
The World Cup winner's future remains in limbo, torn between the Ligue 1 champions and Real Madrid - but another statement turn from him up front would not hurt.
Predicted PSG starting XI: Navas; Marquinhos, Kurzawa, Ramos; Hakimi, Pereira, Verratti, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe, Icardi.
Last five results
|Montpellier results
|PSG results
|Clermont 2-1 Montpellier (May 8)
|PSG 2-2 Troyes (May 8)
|Montpellier 2-2 Metz (May 1)
|Strasbourg 3-3 PSG (Apr 29)
|Lyon 5-2 Montpellier (Apr 23)
|PSG 1-1 Lorient (Apr 23)
|Lens 2-0 Montpellier (Apr 20)
|Angers 0-3 PSG (Apr 20)
|Montpellier 0-0 Reims (Apr 17)
|Clermont 1-6 PSG (Apr 9)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|9/5/2021
|PSG 2-0 Montpellier
|5/12/2021
|Montpellier 2 (7)-(8) 2 PSG
|1/22/2021
|PSG 4-0 Montpellier
|12/5/2020
|Montpellier 1-3 PSG
|2/1/2020
|PSG 5-0 Montpellier