Montpellier vs PSG: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Paris Saint-Germain will look to keep their Ligue 1 coronation party going when they make the trip to face Montpellier this weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are the new crown wearers in French football, but after a draw with Troyes last time out, want to get back to winning ways.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Montpellier roster Goalkeepers Omlin, Bertaud, Carvalho Defenders Souquet, Sakho, Mendes, Oyongo, Tamas, Thuler, Cozza, Halal, Mbiayi Midfielders Sambia, Ristic, Savanier, Ferri, Chotard, Esteve, Bares, Leroy, Cabella, Mollet Forwards Germain, Mavididi, Guermouche, Elye Wahi, Gioacchini, Makouana, Delaye

It's been a season of almost happy stagnation for the hosts - nowhere near the pace in the race for Europe, but comfortably ahead of the battle below them to avoid the drop in recent weeks.

Still, against a champion side that are prone to some crazy results, Montpellier might fancy their prospects of springing a surprise as they look to wrap up the season in style.

Predicted Montpellier starting XI: Bertaud; Cozza, Sakho, Esteve; Souquet, Chotard, Leroy, Ristic; Germain, Mollet, Mavididi.

Position PSG roster Goalkeepers Navas, Franchi, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Dagba, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kehrer, Mendes Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Di Maria, Pereira, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye, Ebimbe, Simons, Michut, Bitumazala Forwards Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar, Messi

Having been held to a draw with Troyes on home turf, the visitors will be seeking a high note on the road - and may want to give Kylian Mbappe the send-off he deserves.

The World Cup winner's future remains in limbo, torn between the Ligue 1 champions and Real Madrid - but another statement turn from him up front would not hurt.

Predicted PSG starting XI: Navas; Marquinhos, Kurzawa, Ramos; Hakimi, Pereira, Verratti, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe, Icardi.

Last five results

Montpellier results PSG results Clermont 2-1 Montpellier (May 8) PSG 2-2 Troyes (May 8) Montpellier 2-2 Metz (May 1) Strasbourg 3-3 PSG (Apr 29) Lyon 5-2 Montpellier (Apr 23) PSG 1-1 Lorient (Apr 23) Lens 2-0 Montpellier (Apr 20) Angers 0-3 PSG (Apr 20) Montpellier 0-0 Reims (Apr 17) Clermont 1-6 PSG (Apr 9)

Head-to-head