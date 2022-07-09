Monterrey vs America: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Both winless after the opening rounds of the new campaign, the two heavyweigts will be out to secure their first three-point haul of the new term

The Liga MX season continues this week with Monterrey set to take on América. Both teams are searching for their first win of this young Apertura campaign.

These sides last met in March, playing twice that month, with Monterrey winning the Liga MX match plus a club friendly. Club América have not beaten their opponent since recording a victory back in February 2020.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Monterrey roster Goalkeepers Andrada, Cardenez, Ramos, H. Gonzalez Defenders Montes, Gutiérrez, Moreno, Said Grijalva, Vegas, Medina Midfielders Romo, Kranevitter, Meza, Aguirre, Oritz, Gallardo, A. González, Pizarro, Lopez Forward Funes Mori, Alvarado, Aguirre

In the Apertura opener, Monterrey were on the losing end of an exciting match against Santos Laguna. Rogelio Funes Mori scored a brace of goals, with Rodrigo Aguirre netting another. Monterrey led until late, but Santos Laguna scored twice near the end of the match to pull out a 4-3 victory.

In the Clausura, Monterrey finished in seventh place. The team’s playoff run was quickly cut short with a loss to San Luis in the reclassification stage.

The Rayados have won the Liga MX crown five times, most recently in the 2019 Apertura.

Predicted Monterrey starting XI: Aguirre, Vegas, Montes, Medina, Ortiz, Romo, González, Aguirre, Meza, Funes; Cardenas

Position America roster Goalkeepers Ochoa, Jimenez Defenders Fuentes, J. Sanchez, Cáceres, Araujo, Valdez, Layún, Meré, Lara Midfielders Aquino, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Valdés, R. Sánchez, Reyes, Naveda, Moreno, Escoboza Forwards Roger Martínez, Zendejas, Martin, Viñas, Damm, Otero, Roman Martínez

Club América opened their Liga MX campaign with a scoreless draw against Atlas. The team had their chances to find the back of the net, with attempted 16 shots. But just three of those were on target, and they couldn’t take advantage of their four corners either.

In the Clausura, Club América finished fourth in the season table, and advanced to the semifinals, where the team lost by a 4-1 aggregate to Pachuca.

The Águilas have won the Liga MX crown 13 times, with the most recent win being the 2018 Apertura.

Predicted America starting XI: Layún, Lara, Cáceres, Fuentes, Aquino, dos Santos, Zendejas, Valdés, Martínez, Martínez; Ochoa.

Last five results

Monterrey results America results Santos Laguna 4-3 Monterrey (Jul 3) America 0-0 Atlas (Jul 2) Monterrey 0-1 Santos Laguna (Jun 18) America 5-2 Leon (Jun 26) Monterrey 2-3 San Luis (May 7) Cancun 2-4 America (Jun 13) Monterrey 2-0 Tijuana (Apr 30) Pachuca 3-0 America (May 22) Pachuca 3-0 Monterrey (Apr 23) America 1-1 Pachuca (May 19)

