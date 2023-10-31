Monterrey vs Necaxa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey and Necaxa enter Tuesday's Liga MX tie on the back of contrasting results.

The hosts, who are among the top three in the league standings, have lost once from five matches in October so far as Fernando Ortiz's men went down 3-0 against Club America.

Necaxa are fighting relegation at the bottom of the table having picked up their second win of the season when they shocked Puman UNAM last Friday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey vs Necaxa kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:10 pm ET Venue: Estadio BBVA

The Liga MX match between Monterrey and Necaxa will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11:10 pm ET on October 31 in the United States (US).

How to watch Monterrey vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

The match is available to watch and stream online live through TUDN. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Eduardo Meza is suspended on account of his straight red against Club America, while Jordi Cortizo, Joao Rojas and Sergio Canales are ruled out through injuries.

However, it's not a clean health bill otherwise, with the likes of Hector Moreno, Edson Gutierrez, Rodrigo Aguirre and Erick Aguirre all doubtful.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Medina, Vegas, Guzman, Gallardo; Govea, J. Gonzalez, Romo; Corona, Funes Mori, A. Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Bustos, Gallardo, E. Aguirre, Parra, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Govea, J. Gonzalez, A. Gonzalez, Corona Forwards: Berterame, R. Aguirre, Funes Mori

Necaxa team news

Fernando Arce and Ricardo Monreal face bans on disciplinary grounds, while the others who have not traveled to Guadalupe are due to injuries.

The likes of Alek Alvarez, Augustin Oliveros and Jhon Chancellor are sidelined with knocks.

Necaxa possible XI: Unsain; Martinez, Pena, Montes, Rodriguez; Garnica, Colorado, Gomez, Jurado; Batista, Mendez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Pena, Montes, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Rodriguez, Gonzalez, Martinez Midfielders: Poggi, Colorado, Cortes, Andrade, Gomez, Dominguez, Samudio, Mantilla, Jurado, Mendez, Garnica Forwards: Batista, Cortez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Feb 18, 2023 Monterrey 2-1 Necaxa Liga MX Aug 12, 2022 Necaxa 1-2 Monterrey Liga MX Jan 14, 2022 Necaxa 0-4 Monterrey Liga MX Oct 23, 2021 Monterrey 0-1 Necaxa Liga MX Feb 19, 2021 Necaxa 1-1 Monterrey Liga MX

