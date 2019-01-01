Monday’s Cosafa Cup Review: Comoros fight back to hold Eswatini

Eswatini failed to register their first win in Group A after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Comoros

The 2019 Group A matches continued on Monday afternoon and Eswatini faced Comoros in their second match of the tournament at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Following the absence of Angola in the regional showpiece, the group was left with three teams, meaning there was one game in the group on Monday.

Fresh from a 2-2 draw against Mauritius on Saturday afternoon, coach Kostadin Papic’s side came out guns blazing in an attempt to register their first win of the tournament.

Article continues below

On the other hand, the Islanders were also out to bag their maiden win in this year’s edition and were also hoping to stun Eswatini.

The Swazis opened their account through Sabelo Ndzinisa whose stunner gave them the lead in the 25th minute.

However, the Islanders got the equalizer four minutes before the break through Rabidou when he pounced in the 41st minute.

Coming from the tunnel, Isihlangu Semnikati restored their lead courtesy of experienced hitman Felix Badenhorst in the 50th minute to make it 2-1.

With the Swazis looking for a goal to clinch their first win of this year’s tournament, they failed to clear their lines at the back allowing the Islanders to find an equalizer.

Comoros would make it 2-2 in the 54th minute when Ibrohim scored, making it very difficult for Papic’s men to register their first win in Durban.

It was an end-to-end affair in the dying minutes of the encounter, but neither side could find a winning goal as it ended at 2-2.

In the wake of the draw, Eswatini now remains top of the group with two points whilst Comoros have a point next to their name after one game at position three.

Meanwhile, the Islanders will now hope to get a win against Mauritius on Wednesday afternoon at the same venue.