Monaco’s Slimani to miss PSG and Toulouse games

The Algeria international has been suspended for two games after he was sent off against the Girondins

Islam Slimani will miss ’s fixtures against and for indiscipline.

The Red and Whites will take on the league champions at Stade Louis II on Sunday before slugging it out with Antoine Kombouare’s men on December 4.

Slimani will not be involved in both outings after he was sent off in his side’s defeat to for two yellow cards last weekend and subsequently handed a two-match ban.

Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim has slammed the attitude of the on-loan striker.

"I criticised Slimani for lacking concentration, but not only that as he spoke to the referee and to the supporters,” he told the media.

“He scored a goal but honestly I expect more from him. The way he conducts himself is also important and it wasn't a great day for him."

Slimani has enjoyed a turnaround to his career since his summer switch from Leicester, scoring six goals and providing eight assists.

The forward will be expected back from the suspension when Monaco face in a league game on December 7.