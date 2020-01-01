Monaco's Keita Balde picks Napoli's Koulibaly in select back four

The Senegalese centre-back made the list of defenders the Monaco wideman would buy if he were a manager

winger Keita Balde has selected fellow international Kalidou Koulibaly as one of the four defenders he would buy if he were a manager.

Spanish media outfit Mundo Deportivo, in a Twitter post, put out a list of defenders with price tags ranging from €1 to €5 million.

The trivia asked followers to select their back four with a budget of €15 million.

Article continues below

More teams

Balde responded by picking Koulibaly alongside Virgil Van Dijk at centre-back, 's Kyle Walker at right-back and David Alaba at left-back.

Me sobran 5 millones €.

Lateral derecho: walker

Central derecho: van dijk

Central izquierdo: Koulibaly

Lateral izquierdo: alaba @mundodeportivo https://t.co/nw5DmVRHmS — Keita Balde (@KeitaBalde) April 3, 2020

Koulibaly is one of the world's top performing defenders and has been consistently linked with a move away from over the past couple of seasons, with the most talked-about destination.

He has played 21 times in all competitions for Napoli this season.

Keita Balde meanwhile has played 26 times competitively this term with Monaco, including 21 outings in .

The 25-year old has had a hand in 12 goals (eight goals, four assists) across the board.