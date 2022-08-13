Monaco vs Rennes: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The visitors will be out to bounce back from a surprise opening weekend defeat - here's all you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season rolls on this weekend as Monaco welcome Rennes to Stade Louis II. It's a mouthwatering early campaign clash between two sides both with European aspirations on their mind - and contrasting starts to the new term too.

A shock defeat to Lorient has checked the visitors' hopes of mounting a straightforward top four challenge this term, while their hosts came out on the right side of a result with Strasbourg - but both will hope to be laughing with a three-point prize at the end of the day.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

Team news & rosters

Team news & rosters

Position Monaco roster Goalkeepers Nübel, Didillon, Liénard Defenders Vanderson, Maripán, Badiashile, Disasi, Henrique, Jakobs, Okou, Aguilar, Matsima, Marcelin, Barreca, Sarr Midfielders Diop, Lucas, Matazo, Golovin, Minamino, Fofana, Akliouche, Lemaréchal, Magassa, Pelé Forwards Boadu, Ben Yedder, Diatta, Volland, Embolo, Musaba, Geubbels, Martins

With Strasbourg downed, and a new recruit in the shape of Malang Sarr on board, matters are looking rosy at Monaco so far this term - and they will hope they can push on once again this year.

Though the Qatar 2022 World Cup will check any momentum they may build, they will know that early wins will be crucial to whatever challenge they mount, with Wissem Ben Yedder likely to be keen to get his eye in once more.

Predicted Monaco starting XI: Nubel; Vanderson, Disasi, Maripan, Henrique; Fofana, Lucas; Diatta, Diop, Martins; Ben Yedder.

Position Rennes roster Goalkeepers Alemdar, Gomis, Mandanda, Damergy, Salin Defenders Rodon, Truffert, Badé, Theate, Belocian, Assignon, Omari, Meling, Traoré, G. Doué Midfielders Ugochukwu, Santamaria, Bourigeaud, Tait, Majer, D. Doué Forwards Terrier, Guirassy, Sulemana, Doku, Tchaouna, Kalimuendo, Laborde, Abline

Defeat to Lorient is not quite the slap in the face Rennes supporters might feel it is as a result, but it certainly underlines their need to knuckle down and get over the line in such games this term.

It will be the small results as much as the big ones that shape their season, and with a cast of players jockeying for the World Cup - including loan recruit Joe Rodon in defence - they will be keen to prove they can cut the mustard once more.

Predicted Rennes starting XI: Mandanda; Traore, Rodon, Theate, Truffert; Majer, Santamaria, Tait; Bourigeaud, Terrier, Doku.

Last five results

Monaco results Rennes results Strasbourg 1-2 Monaco (Aug 6) Rennes 0-1 Lorient (Aug 7) Monaco 1-1 PSV (Aug 2) Rennes 1-2 Aston Villa (Jul 30) Southampton 3-1 Monaco (Jul 27) Nantes 0-1 Rennes (Jul 27) Porto 2-1 Monaco (Jul 23) Augsburg 2-3 Rennes (Jul 23) Inter 2-2 Monaco (Jul 16) Caen 1-2 Rennes (Jul 20)

Head-to-head