Monaco vs PSG TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Paris Saint-Germain will hope they can weather another storm of their own making when they make the trip to face Monaco at Stade Louis II in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

A dramatic Champions League exit has sparked scenes of chaos amid the Parc des Princes outfit, with star players roundly booed and confronted by supporters - but they'll hope they can take another step forward towards the league title to quiet their displeasure.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Date March 20, 2022 Times 8am ET, 5am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Ligue 1 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream beIN SPORTS fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Knocked out of the Europa League by Braga last time out, it has been a trying season for Monaco this term, with Philippe Clement's side unable to capture the form that pushed them to third last term.

They need a win to boost their own European prospects - and against a visiting side that always seems to be in doubt of its own potential, they may fancy their chances.

Predicted Monaco starting XI: Nubel; Aguilar, Disasi, Maripan, Henrique; Martins, Fofana, Tchouameni, Golovin; Ben Yedder, Volland.

Last weekend's win over Bordeaux arguably delivered a superstar nadir for Mauricio Pochettino's men, with Neymar and Lionel Messi roundly booed and wantaway striker Kylian Mbappe warmly feted.

With the club embroiled still in fan discourse almost as haphazard as their ability to perform, the league leaders nevertheless have the individual talents to haul them through.

Predicted PSG starting XI: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Paredes, Pereira, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.

Last five results

Monaco results PSG results Monaco 1-1 Braga (Mar 17) PSG 3-0 Bordeaux (Mar 13) Strasbourg 1-0 Monaco (Mar 13) Real Madrid 3-1 PSG (Mar 9) Braga 2-0 Monaco (Mar 10) Nice 1-0 PSG (Mar 5) Marseille 0-1 Monaco (Mar 6) PSG 3-1 Saint-Etienne (Feb 26) Nantes 2 (4)-(2) 2 Monaco (Mar 2) Nantes 3-1 PSG (Feb 19)

Head-to-head