Monaco star Fabregas reveals great-grandmother has beaten Covid-19

The Spaniard paid tribute to health workers after the 95-year-old overcame the coronavirus

The great-grandmother of midfielder Cesc Fabregas has recovered from coronavirus.

The former , and star confirmed the news via his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"She has overcome the virus at 95 years old. Yesterday, the test came out negative!" the tweet said.

"My great-grandmother is a super-heroine, but none of this would be possible without the help of all the nurses and doctors who are giving their lives at every moment so that all of us can be better and live a little better in such difficult times."

Fabregas went on to pay tribute to the staff at his great-grandmother's care home in Barcelona, adding: "All our respect. Nothing is impossible."

Ha superado el coronavirus con 95 años. ¡Ayer el test salió negativo! Mi bisabuela es una superherína, pero nada de esto sería posible sin la ayuda de todxs lxs enfermerxs y doctorxs que se están dejando la vida en cada instante para que todos/as podamos estar mejor y pic.twitter.com/vjoZMOhd3X — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 29, 2020

The 32-year-old has reportedly offered to defer his Monaco salary until July to help the club cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season will not restart as all major sport in remains suspended until September.

The governing bodies of French football are due to meet in May to discuss the final league standings, with it yet to be determined who will be crowned champions, who will be relegated and who will win promotion.

Monaco will not be affected by those discussions having finished the season in ninth place, out of the European places for next season.

It was an improvement on the previous season, however, as the club barely avoided relegation by finishing in 17th place.

Fabregas arrived at the club midway through the 2018-19 season, joining from Chelsea on a contract through 2022 as he looked to aid the principality side in its battle against relegation.

This season the 32-year-old made 22 appearances in all competitions for Monaco, tallying three assists.