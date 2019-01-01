Jardim sacked by Monaco for a second time as former Spain boss Moreno takes over

Despite a recent upturn in results the Ligue 1 side have sacked their Portuguese head coach and already have a replacement lined up

have sacked head coach Leonardo Jardim for the second time in just over a year and replaced him with former boss Robert Moreno.

Jardim was reappointed by the club in January, three months after first being dismissed, but results in 2019 have been mixed.

Pressure had recently been building on Jardim, who previously led Monaco to the French title and a semi-final in 2017, after last week's 3-0 home loss to in the last 16 of the Coupe de la Ligue.

Monaco confirmed on their official website on Saturday that the 45-year-old has been dismissed with immediate effect and Moreno installed in his place on a deal that runs through until 2022.

“We are very pleased to announce the arrival of Robert Moreno,” vice president and general manager Oleg Petrov said in a statement.

“We strongly believe in him and in his ability to lead the team to success. We welcome him to AS Monaco.

“On behalf of president Dmitry Rybolovlev, I would also like to thank Leonardo Jardim for all the work accomplished and all the successes achieved in recent years.

“Leonardo and his staff did their utmost to keep the club in Ligue 1 last season, then give the team the place it deserves in our championship. We wish him good luck for the future.”

Moreno has never previously managed a club at professional level, with his only previous top-level experience coming with the Spain senior side earlier this year.

He took temporary charge of La Roja in March when Luis Enrique – with whom he had worked as an assistant to at , and – stepped down for personal reasons.

Moreno was handed the job on a permanent basis in June after impressing in his caretaker role, but Luis Enrique returned five months later after qualification for had been sealed.

The Spaniard will take charge of Monaco training next week ahead of the Coupe de clash with on January 4, with his first Ligue 1 game a rearranged meeting with champions the following weekend.