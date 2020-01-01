Mohammedan Sporting register General Diary against former coach Yan Law at Kolkata Maidan Police Station

The Black Panthers have taken legal action against Law...

Mohammedan Club have registered a General Diary against former coach Yan Law at the Maidan Police Station on Monday night.

Club General Secretary Sk. Wasim Akram confirmed the development and said, "Police will take due action."

A general diary entry is made when a complaint is lodged. It will be registered as an FIR (First Information Report) only if the police find prima facie evidence of a crime being committed.



Goal had earlier revealed that the club management might take legal action against the coach for disclosing private information to an outsider. Law was shown the door on Sunday after the club's second match in the ongoing qualifiers.

More teams

The former Punjab FC coach, who had taken charge of the club in August, had to leave within after the first two matches of the I-League qualifiers. It is believed that the issues between the coach and the club management had started during the pre-season.

Reportedly, the coach was also involved in an element of a power struggle with the top officials of the club. He was keen to be in the loop regarding major administrative decisions and the officials put their foot down asking him to concentrate on his job at hand.



After Law's sacking, assistant coach Saheed Ramon has taken charge of the team for the remaining matches in the qualifiers. Ramon will be assisted by Suman Ghoshal, who was also a part of the coaching team since the beginning of the season.

The Black Panthers currently stand at the top of the League table with six points from two matches. They had thrashed ARA FC 4-1 in their last game after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Garhwal FC in their season opener.

Mohammedan next face local rivals Bhowanipore FC on October 16 at the Kalyani Stadium.