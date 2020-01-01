Mohammed Kudus: Ajax deliver positive update on injured Ghana star

The manager of the Dutch giants, Erik ten Hag, has provided the latest news on the rehabilitation of the attacking midfielder

prodigy Mohammed Kudus could make a quicker-than-expected return from injury, manager Erik ten Hag has revealed.

The 20-year-old has been in the treatment room since sustaining a meniscus injury on his debut against in October.

An Ajax statement after the incident indicated he would be out of action "for many months", but media speculation suggested he faced a four to six-month spell on the sidelines.

"He is in his final phase of his rehabilitation," ten Hag said after his club's 4-0 victory over PEC Zwolle in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday, AD reports.

"There is a chance that he will come into action quickly.”

Kudus is among a long list of Ajax injury absentees from Saturday's game, the others being David Neres, Noussair Mazraoui, Zakaria Labyad, Lassina Traoré, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, ​​Jurrien Timber and 18-year-old Dutch-born striker Brian Brobbey, who is currently in discussions with Ghana about a possible switch of international allegiance from the .

"I hope that some of those players [[injury absentees against Zwolle] will be able to play against FC Utrecht again on Wednesday," ten Hag added.

Kudus joined Ajax from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland on a five-year deal reportedly worth €9 million in July, having been linked with , Liverpool, , and .

He has scored once and provided three assists in four competitive appearances for the Eredivisie outfit.

"The operation went well. I have received nice messages from everyone. I want to thank everyone for those boosts," said Kudus in a video interview with his club last month.

"It |injured leg] is almost back to normal now. I can do almost everything again, such as driving and walking without crutches. I am doing rehab and it is now back to normal."

Ghana are keeping a close eye on Kudus' injury situation ahead of the resumption of the 2022 qualifiers in March next year, when the Black Stars engage and Sao Tome and Principe the qualifiers.

His has been unable to join Ghana’s squad for their last four matches.