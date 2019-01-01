Mohamed Salah sends condolence message to train accident victims in Egypt

After a train crash at central Cairo station, the Reds star has sent a message of support to the families of the affected people

forward Mohamed Salah has sent a condolence message to train accident victims in .

On Wednesday, a speeding train crashed into a barrier at Cairo’s central train station causing a huge fire outbreak after its fuel tank exploded.

25 people were reported to have died as a result of the accident leaving 50 others injured and the intermational has taken to the social media to send a message of support to the affected people and their families.

“Condolences to the families of the victims of the train accident in Egypt and I wish speedy recovery for all the injured,” Salah tweeted.

خالص العزاء لأسر ضحايا حادث قطار محطة مصر وأتمنى الشفاء العاجل لجميع المصابين... — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) February 27, 2019

Salah who has scored 17 league goals in 27 appearances this season will hope to help Liverpool return to winning ways when they take on on Wednesday night following their back-to-back draws with and .

A goal against the Hornets will see him become the fastest player to reach a half-century of goals for a single club in the English Premier League .