Mohamed Diame focused on Newcastle United's Premier League survival amid contract talks

The ex-Senegal international's current contract runs out in the summer, and his team are in the race against the drop

Mohamed Diame has stated that he is focused on surviving the drop rather than a contract renewal.

The 31-year-old’s current deal runs out at the end of the season. And, currently on 22 top-flight appearances this season, he will be offered a year extension if he reaches the 25-game mark, per a clause in his contract.

The former midfielder, though, is reported to be interested in a deal that runs through till 2021.

However, despite the uncertainty surrounding his future at the St. James' Park, the former international is focused on helping his side - placed 16th in the log with a point above the relegation zone - retain their Premier League status at the end of the season.

"My thinking it still the same," Diame said, per Chronicle Live.



"I'm happy here, but it's not me who's going to decide about my future. I just try to help the team to get the target, and afterwards, we'll see. It's not the moment to talk about my future. I'm happy and settled down in Newcastle.

"Everything is OK. I'm focused on the target, that's it. The manager needs me to give everything for this team and it's what I will do until the end."

Since January 2, Diame only returned to action in Newcastle’s last league encounter after recovering from a fractured metatarsal, playing only four minutes in the 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He will be looking to get back into Rafael Benitez's starting plan when they take on this Saturday.