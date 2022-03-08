Modric wants Mbappe at Real Madrid as he sends strong message to PSG star

Luka Modric has sent a strong message to Kylian Mbappe, saying that he wants the Paris Saint-Germain star to join him at Real Madrid.

Mbappe is approaching the final few months of his contract at PSG, who have yet to make a breakthrough with the striker in talks over an extension.

Madrid failed with three lucrative bids to sign the World Cup winner last year, but GOAL has reported that the Liga giants are confident of securing his services on a free transfer in the summer.

What's been said?

Modric has openly admitted that he would welcome the chance to play alongside Mbappe, when speaking ahead of Madrid's Champions League showdown with PSG on Wednesday night.

“We want to play with great players, Kylian is one of those. Of course, I'd like to play with him, let's see," the Blancos midfielder told reporters.

"It's difficult to talk about other players, clubs get angry, can interpret it badly, but I don’t think a player exists that doesn’t want him on their team.”

Madrid 'hurt' after first-leg defeat

Mbappe scored a sensational solo goal late on in the first leg of PSG's round of 16 tie with Madrid at Parc des Princes, giving them a 1-0 lead to take to Spain.

The 23-year-old insisted after the game that he has not yet made a final decision on his future and rejected the notion that the result against the Blancos will help him make up his mind.

Mbappe is back in Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the second leg after shaking off an injury, but Modric thinks that Madrid have enough quality in their ranks to turn the tie around and progress to the quarter-finals.

"It hurt us [the first-leg loss], we're convinced the best Real Madrid can compete with the best PSG," said the Croatian.

"We saw the best PSG in the first leg and hopefully tomorrow we'll see the best Real Madrid."

