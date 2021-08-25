MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
The MLS All-Stars will take to the field for the first time in two years when they meet an all-new Liga MX All-Stars side in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Watch MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
The representative side head to the City of Angels for the first time to face a squad assembled from their rival competition at Banc of California Stadium, in a clash delayed from last July.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars
|Date
|August 25, 2021
|Times
|9:30pm ET, 6:30pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news and rosters
|Position
|MLS All-Stars roster
|Goalkeepers
|Blake, Gallese, Turner
|Defenders
|Araujo, Bello, Gomez, Murillo, Nouhou, Robinson, A. Roldan, Sands, Wagner, Zimmerman
|Midfielders
|Atuesta, Kreilach, Paulo, Pizarro, Reynoso, C. Roldan, Zelarayan
|Forwards
|Bou, Cowell, Nani, Pepi, Rossi, Ruidiaz, Salloi
Bob Bradley's build-up to this long-awaited clash has been far from an easy one, with key faces in Mexico star Chicharito and fellow forward Carlos Vela both ruled out through injury.
New England Revolution duo Carles Gil and Tajon Buchanan are also out, while Rodolfo Pizarro and George Bello included as late replacements.
Predicted MLS All-Stars starting XI: Turner; Araujo, Robinson, Wagner, Bello; Zelarayan, C. Roldan, Reynoso; Cowell, Bou, Nani.
|Position
|Liga MX All-Stars roster
|Goalkeepers
|N. Guzman, Ochoa, Talavera
|Defenders
|Aguilar, Alvarez, Doria, Escobar, V. Guzman, C. Montes, Reyes, Sanchez, Tesillo
|Midfielders
|Aquino, Gorriaran, Mena, Pineda, Romo, Salas, Sambueza, Valdes
|Forwards
|Canelo, Funes Mori, Gimenez, Ibanez
Like their hosts, Cruz Azul coach Juan Reynoso has seen his inaugural selection pockmarked by injury, with Andre-Pierre Gignac the headline absentee from his original squad.
Nahuel Guzman, Kevin Alvarez, and Orbelin Pineda are among some of the players handed late call-ups who will be hoping to force their way into their manager's thinking.
Predicted Liga MX starting XI: Ochoa; Escobar, Doria, V. Guzman, Reyes; Sambueza, Gorriaran, Mena; Pineda, Canelo, Gimenez
Last ten MLS All-Stars results
|MLS All-Stars results
|MLS All-Stars 0-3 Atletico Madrid (Jul 31 2019)
|MLS All-Stars 2-1 Bayern Munich (Aug 6 2014)
|MLS All-Stars 1 (3)-(5) 1 Juventus (Aug 1 2018)
|MLS All-Stars 1-3 Roma (Jul 31 2013)
|MLS All-Stars 1 (2)-(4) 1 Real Madrid (Aug 2 2017)
|MLS All-Stars 3-2 Chelsea (Jul 25, 2012)
|MLS All-Stars 1-2 Arsenal (Jul 28 2016)
|MLS All-Stars 0-4 Manchester United (Jul 27 2011)
|MLS All-Stars 2-1 Tottenham (Jul 29 2015)
|MLS All-Stars 2-5 Manchester United (Jul 28 2010)