MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The MLS All-Stars will take to the field for the first time in two years when they meet an all-new Liga MX All-Stars side in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The representative side head to the City of Angels for the first time to face a squad assembled from their rival competition at Banc of California Stadium, in a clash delayed from last July.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Date August 25, 2021 Times 9:30pm ET, 6:30pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position MLS All-Stars roster Goalkeepers Blake, Gallese, Turner Defenders Araujo, Bello, Gomez, Murillo, Nouhou, Robinson, A. Roldan, Sands, Wagner, Zimmerman Midfielders Atuesta, Kreilach, Paulo, Pizarro, Reynoso, C. Roldan, Zelarayan Forwards Bou, Cowell, Nani, Pepi, Rossi, Ruidiaz, Salloi

Bob Bradley's build-up to this long-awaited clash has been far from an easy one, with key faces in Mexico star Chicharito and fellow forward Carlos Vela both ruled out through injury.

New England Revolution duo Carles Gil and Tajon Buchanan are also out, while Rodolfo Pizarro and George Bello included as late replacements.

Predicted MLS All-Stars starting XI: Turner; Araujo, Robinson, Wagner, Bello; Zelarayan, C. Roldan, Reynoso; Cowell, Bou, Nani.

Position Liga MX All-Stars roster Goalkeepers N. Guzman, Ochoa, Talavera Defenders Aguilar, Alvarez, Doria, Escobar, V. Guzman, C. Montes, Reyes, Sanchez, Tesillo Midfielders Aquino, Gorriaran, Mena, Pineda, Romo, Salas, Sambueza, Valdes Forwards Canelo, Funes Mori, Gimenez, Ibanez

Like their hosts, Cruz Azul coach Juan Reynoso has seen his inaugural selection pockmarked by injury, with Andre-Pierre Gignac the headline absentee from his original squad.

Nahuel Guzman, Kevin Alvarez, and Orbelin Pineda are among some of the players handed late call-ups who will be hoping to force their way into their manager's thinking.

Predicted Liga MX starting XI: Ochoa; Escobar, Doria, V. Guzman, Reyes; Sambueza, Gorriaran, Mena; Pineda, Canelo, Gimenez

