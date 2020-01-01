MLS is better than Europe thinks - Carles Gil

Signings of ageing stars from Europe like Frank Lampard might catch the eye, but the former Aston Villa man says there's much more to the league

Carles Gil was surprised by the standard of upon joining New Revolution and believes the league is not fairly rated in Europe.

Former , and Deportivo La Coruna forward Gil signed for the Revs in a club-record $2 million (£1.65m) transfer in January 2019.

Gil has followed in the footsteps of Sebastian Giovinco and Carlos Vela by moving stateside during the prime of his career and quickly impressing.

Indeed, Gil suggests the reputation of MLS as a retirement league - exacerbated by high-profile deals for Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Andrea Pirlo - is inaccurate.

"[MLS] has surprised me positively," he told Stats Perform News . "I believe we have a different view from Europe about what this league is.

"Probably we think it has a much lower level than it actually has, looking at players who come here to end their career. This is changing a lot and we will be aware of it as the years go on.

"I am very good. It is a different format with no relegations and playing playoffs, but it is a very attractive league to play in."

Gil contributed 10 goals and 14 goals in 2019, earning the New England captaincy, a place in the MLS Best XI and the MLS Newcomer of the Year award.

"Personally, it's been great," he said. "One of the reasons I came here was due to the confidence they showed in me.

"I wanted to get back to the level I couldn't show in previous years. Being honest, I have felt very comfortable since the beginning.

"I have performed well when I have been shown confidence, and I knew I was at the time that I needed that again. That's why I took the decision."

Gil is yet to feature in the 2020 campaign, which was suspended after just two matches due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MLS is yet to confirm plans to return, although the MLS Players Association has reportedly approved a plan to resume the season in the form of a six-week tournament in Orlando.

Any opportunity to get on the pitch is welcomed by Gil, who added: "I don't mind where and when it is, but sooner is better. And especially in the safest way possible.

"If it has to be in Orlando, let it be in Orlando. And if we can restart the league as it has always been, it is even better. My opinion is to go on, safety granted, the best way possible."