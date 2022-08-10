MLS All-Star Game Prediction 2022 | MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX Best Bets

The top players from each division go head-to-head in the big showdown this week

Bragging rights are up for grabs again as the MLS All-Stars are set to take on the Liga MX All-Stars for the second straight year in the MLS All-Star Game. The match will take place Aug. 10 at Allianz Field, home to Minnesota United FC.

2021 was the first year this format was played, as the 2020 MLS All-Star Game was postponed due to COVID-19. The MLS All-Stars won 3-2 in penalties after the match was knotted up 1-1 at the end of regulation.

Head to The Game Day for the latest sports betting odds.

MLS currently have the upper hand over Liga MX as the Seattle Sounders FC defeated UNAM earlier this year to claim the CONCACAF Champions League title.

However, Liga MX will look to even it up heading into the Campeones Cup as New York City FC takes on Atlas in September. MLS has won two of the three Campeones Cup matches.

Will MLS continue their recent domination over Liga MX and win the MLS All-Star Game? Or will the Liga MX All-Stars be able to avenge their penalty shootout defeat?

Let’s take a look at current betting odds and get some best bets and predictions for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game.

MLS All-Star Game Odds

None of our partner sportsbooks posted MLS ASG odds at the time of publication, but we’ll update when MLS All-Star lines becomes available.

Below, I’ve included MLS ASG betting tips to watch for ahead of when odds hit the wires for the MLS All-Stars vs the Liga MX All-Stars.

When odds hit, place your MLS All-Star bets at either BetMGM Sportsbook:

Click to bet on MLS ASG props at BetMGM. Get up to $1,000 Risk-Free when you create a new player account or use promo code GOAL1000.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX Betting Tips

Expect early attacks, which put the Over in play

The best of the best from both sides will be on the pitch, and the focus will be on the offensive half rather than on the defensive half.

Mexico native Javier Hernández will captain the MLS squad and lead an offensive attack that features Sebastián Driussi, Brandon Vazquez, and Hany Mukhtar - three of the top scorers in the MLS.

For the Liga MX squad, Germán Berterame leads the offensive attack. But the MLS All-Stars have more firepower than the Liga MX All-Stars, so Liga MX will need to overcompensate on the offensive front to stay in contention with MLS. Luckily for them, goalkeeper Camilo Vargas is the captain, so he should keep the offensive attack to a minimum.

Neither team will pull away

Last year’s MLS All-Star Game ended in a 1-1 draw, as it was tightly contested throughout. Liga MX struck first in the 20th minute, and the MLS All-Stars evened it up in the 53rd minute.

The possession time in that match was 51.7% to 48.3% in favor of Liga MX, and they led in duels won 60-59, while the MLS had more shots (15-13), corners (6-4), and clearances (17-11).

This year’s contest shouldn’t be any different, even though the MLS All-Stars sport a better squad.

Count on another shootout

Due to the nature of this match being tight and the high level of play on both sides, the MLS All-Star Game very well could end in a penalty shootout for the second straight year.

The game ended 1-1 last year, in which the MLS All-Stars won the penalty shootout, 3-2. Unlike traditional matches where there is extra time before a penalty shootout, the MLS All-Star Game goes right into it after the 90 minutes are completed.

It’s always more exciting when matches go into a penalty shootout, and the MLS All-Star Game will be no different.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX Prediction

MLS All-Stars 2(4), Liga MX All-Stars 2(3)

The MLS All-Stars have the better squad entering this match, so they should take the lead early. Unlimited substitutions will also allow the MLS squad to give their top players breaks throughout the game.

Liga MX will need to capitalize on any mistakes and convert on every chance they get, as they won’t get many opportunities.

While the start of the match will favor MLS, the second half will be when Liga MX gets into it and evens it up. A late-match goal will give Liga MX the momentum heading into a penalty shootout. However, that’s where the MLS All-Stars shine, as they have the better goalkeeping with the combination of Andre Blake, Sean Johnson, and Dayne St. Clair.

There will be some big saves in the penalty shootout to help give the MLS All-Stars their second straight All-Star victory over Liga MX.

MLS vs Liga MX Best Bets

➕ Over 2.5 Goals (-130 or better)

WAGER: 2 Units

While last year’s MLS All-Star game ended in a 1-1 tie, this year should see more goals. I have this match ending in a 2-2 tie, but the MLS All-Stars could carry the load of the scoring themselves.

They have three of the top scorers in the MLS upfront, as the combination of Driussi, Vazquez, and Mukhtar should bury at least two goals in the back of the net.

While no odds are posted on sportsbooks yet, play it safe and take the Over at 2.5 goals, with odds no higher than (-130).

➕ Sebastián Driussi: Anytime Goalscorer (Plus-Odds)

WAGER: 1 Unit

Speaking of the MLS All-Stars attack, Driussi should be the leader up front. The Austin F.C. forward leads the MLS with 16 goals - two more than the player in second.

Driussi has 53 total shots on the season, with 27 shots on target. While the MLS All-Stars have a plethora of players that can score, Driussi is the top player on the team. Fourteen of his 16 goals have come inside the box, making him dangerous when he’s one-on-one with the goalie.

Driussi should have the lowest odds of all the players to score a goal, but he should still have plus-odds to score.