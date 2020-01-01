'Miracle worker' - Chelsea-slayer Aubameyang earns praise after inspiring Arsenal's FA Cup triumph
Following his goalscoring heroics in Saturday's FA Cup final victory against Chelsea, Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been hailed as a 'miracle worker'.
The 31-year-old scored in each half of the encounter at Wembley Stadium as Mikel Arteta's men fought back from behind to defeat their London rivals 2-1 and lift a record 14th cup.
Aubameyang cancelled out Christian Pulisic's opener from the penalty spot in the 28th minute and later finished off a fine team move in the 67th minute following Nicolas Pepe's assist.
The victory secured Europa League football for Arsenal next season after their eighth-place finish in the Premier League table, and football enthusiasts are full of praise for the Gabonese's impact, after he ended the 2019-20 campaign with 29 goals across all competitions.
Auba is ice cold ❄#FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/34eWJ9b5AU— Goal (@goal) August 1, 2020
Auba turning zouma like iya Moria Amala before putting the ball in the net— Fuad.Of.Lagos (@abolorefuad) August 1, 2020
Aubameyang to Zouma in the build up to his 2nd goal. Auba! #ARSCHE #FACupFinal : pic.twitter.com/ZG1lJcRJOo— E (@iamOkon) August 1, 2020
IF AUBA WANTS THE BUCKINGHAM PALACE, CHASE THE QUEEN OUT!!!!!— Abimbola 💫💫 (@Abimberry) August 1, 2020
Unbelievable!...Winning the FA cup in one of our worst season is simply put....Remarkable!..Chelsea is GOOD..That wasnt supposed to a red card..not at all..AUBA..man of the match.Tie him down to a long contract Arsenal.....London is Red.we are the Arsenal!..#COYG— Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) August 1, 2020
Auba MoM it is then.... #FACupFinal https://t.co/OffeyhpUeQ— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 1, 2020
Auba has almost got 30 goals for this incredibly bad arsenal team. Miracle worker— #DISUNOMICS (@_NOMICS) August 1, 2020
🏆 1930— 🎗 Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 1, 2020
🏆 1936
🏆 1950
🏆 1971
🏆 1979
🏆 1993
🏆 1998
🏆 2002
🏆 2003
🏆 2005
🏆 2014
🏆 2015
🏆 2017
🏆 2020
Always. Forward. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/J7KxYk8J6m
Please @Arsenal for the love of God, give Auba whatever he wants, even if its Kroenke's daughters.😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/ql00OKmn0F— WARMATE-JNR (@WarmateJ) August 1, 2020
CLASS!!!!!!!!!— Ayodeji (@PharmGatsby) August 1, 2020
ARSENAL 😭😭😭😭😭— Ifeoluwani (@iam_philopearl) August 1, 2020
Thank you so much for this awesome birthday gift.
Auba Thank you. Arteta Thank you. I really can’t contain this joy😭😭😭😭 #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/5sro7E3f3L
Defenders when Auba has the ball pic.twitter.com/F5OaJ5kf0m— ♚ Kris ☆♚ 🇮🇳 (@Santi_Classorla) August 1, 2020
Knight Auba Now— AfobajeOfLagos (@SaltyZaddy) August 1, 2020
The Slayer of The Pride Of London
Auba is a KING!!!👑— K R i M i of Lagos (@me_karimah) August 1, 2020
That Auba goal is up there with the best cup final goals ever. What a finish.— a (@chiefteta) August 1, 2020
Thank you Auba.— Mfon Udoudo (@_subllyme) August 1, 2020
