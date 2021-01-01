Miquissone: Simba SC star named Caf player of the week after Al Ahly exploits

The 25-year-old has received recognition from the African body after his top display against the African champions at Mkapa

Simba SC winger Luis Miquissone has been named the best player of the week by Caf, after the Mozambican scored the winner for the Msimbazi giants during their Champions League home game against Al Ahly, when they beat the Egyptian giants 1-0.

The goal by Miquissone came in the 31st minute after he exchanged passes with midfielder Clatous Chama, before he unleashed a right-footed effort from outside the box which beat Al Ahly keeper Mohamed El Shenawy to the top corner before sinking into the net.

The 25-year-old has taken to his social media pages to welcome the decision by Caf to pick him as the best player of the week.

Article continues below

“I am the Caf Player of the Week,” Miquissone wrote with his picture celebrating the goal against the African champions.

Simba have also saluted the player for the honour as they have taken to their social media pages to state: “Luis [Miquissone] has been named the best player of the week by Caf, this is the year for Simba.”

In a recent interview, Simba media officer Haji Manara warned teams that are salivating for his services to be ready to cough up one million euros for his signature

Goal understands Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly are among the clubs ready to sign the player but according to Manara, Simba will only let the player leave if a club pays 1m euros for his signature.

“You know a lot of people are asking about Luis [Miquissone], he’s a very special player with a lot of potential on the pitch,” Manara explained.

“Now we know and have seen what he can do after his exploits during the Champions League, then those interested for his services must plan to land his services, they don’t have to say they want him without action, they must plan because he is a player who will cost them millions.

“I want to make it very clear that Luis is currently under contract with Simba and his final offer cannot be less than one million euros, that is the last offer that Simba will accept for the player to leave.

“The current world spends more on Euros so his offer cannot be less than that.”

In a separate interview, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane named Miquissone and Kenya defender Joash Onyango as his stand-out opposition players.

“Simba managed to play hard and defend themselves well for the entire 90 minutes,” Mosimane said.

“They were careful to save all the dangerous balls that came in their goal, dangerous players were number 11 [Luis] and 16 [Onyango].”

Other teams reportedly keen to sign Miquissone include Tout Puissant Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bel Belizizadad of Algeria, and Al Hilal of Sudan.