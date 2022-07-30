Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Two of the competition's most northern outfits go head-to-head in a crunch clash - here's all you need to know

The 2022 MLS campaign continues to race towards the business end of the season as July closes out with Minnesota United playing host to Portland Timbers at Allianz Field.

The duo will hope to end the month on a high note with three crucial points at the expense of the other, particularly in what has fast become a hard-fought race for postseason spots in the Western Conference.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Date July 30, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), MLS matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream ABC fubo TV

Team news & rosters

Position Minnesota roster Goalkeepers Miller, Dick, St. Clair, Emmings Defenders Montgomery, Dibassy, Kallman, Boxall, Metanire, Padelford, Taylor, Kibunguchy, Gasper, Fisher, Lawrence Midfielders Hayes, Rosales, Reynoso, Hansen, Lod, Trapp, Hunou, Jackson, Dotson, Arriaga Forwards Fragapane, Amarilla, Oluwaseyi, Danladi, Hlongwane, McMaster, Weah

With LAFC and Austin the runaway leaders in the Western Conference, it is Minnesota who currently find themselves at the head of the chasing back in the post-season race.

Yet a slip-up would allow the bevy of rivals - including the Timbers - snapping at their heels to overtake them. Victory is crucial to their prospects this weekend.

Predicted Minnesota starting XI: Dayne; Lawrence, Dibassy, Boxall, Taylor; Kibunguchy, Lod; Fragapane, Rosales, Hlongwane; Danladi.

Position Portland roster Goalkeepers Bingham, Sulte, Ivacic, Vom Steeg Defenders Van Rankin, Bravo, Zuparic, Rasmussen, McGraw, Bonilla, Mabiala Midfielders Blanco, Williamson, Fochive, D. Chara, Paredes, Y. Chara, Ayala, Tuiloma, Moreno, Loría, Griffith, Bodily Forwards Mora, Niezgoda, Gutiérrez, Ikoba, Asprilla, Fogaça

There may be games in the bag but Portland will know that destiny could well be out of their reach if they don't continue their impressive revival through the middle of the field.

Though they are only four points off their hosts, they are on the outside of the MLS Cup places as it stands - and defeat could prove dangerous to their prospects.

Predicted Portland starting XI: Ivacic; Bravo, Zuparic, Mabiala, Van Rankin; Asprilla, Chara, Loria, Williamson; Chara, Niezgoda.

Last five results

Minnesota results Portland results Houston 1-2 Minnesota (Jul 23) Portland 2-1 San Jose (Jul 23) Minnesota 2-0 D.C. United (Jul 16) Seattle 0-3 Portland (Jul 9) Minnesota 1-1 Sporting KC (Jul 13) Nashville 2-2 Portland (Jul 3) Vancouver 1-3 Minnesota (Jul 8) Portland 2-1 Houston (Jun 29) Minnesota 3-2 Real Salt Lake (Jul 3) Portland 3-0 Colorado (Jun 25)

