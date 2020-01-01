Millwall boss Rowett hits out at 'deceitful' Ayew, Swansea boss Cooper responds

The Ghana attacker has drawn angry reactions from Saturday's Championship opponents over a second half incident

boss Gary Rowett has criticised Andre Ayew for over-reacting during an off-the-ball incident in Saturday's Championship clash with but the Ghanaian's boss Steve Cooper was quick to make a defence.

During the second half, Ayew went down screaming and writhing in pain in an incident with Millwall defender Jake Cooper.

Lions boss Rowett was clearly upset by the attacker's action and did not hesitate to call him out during the post-match conference.

"I've watched it [incident] back. They thought it was a blatant elbow, but as he goes across Coops [Jake Cooper], he runs into his arm," Rowett said after his side suffered a 2-1 away defeat at Liberty Stadium, Walesonline reports.

"No contact would make anyone roll around the floor screaming like that.

"There is no place for that in that game. I thought it was pretty embarrassing. There wasn't a mark on him."

Swansea manager Cooper, though, believes the club's first vice-captain Ayew had enough contact on his face to have reacted the way he did.

"I've seen it back, and he's definitely caught him," said the Jack Army boss.

"I don't think any of us would like an arm flushed in our face. Whether it's intentional or not I don't know."

After a barren first-half, Swansea broke the deadlock in Saturday's matchweek four tie through Jake Bidwell just after recess.

Tom Bradshaw scored for Millwall to level the scores in the 51st minute but Ben Cabango's 68th-minute strike ultimately won all three points for the hosts.

Ayew lasted for the entire duration of the game, making him a big feature in all four games. He has a goal and an assist to his name so far, both coming during the matchweek three 2-0 away triumph at Wycombe Wanderers.

The 30-year-old is looking to continue from where he left off last season where he registered 15 league goals in 44 outings during the regular season.

He also found the back of the net once during the club's Premier League play-off showdown against .

His exploits over the campaign saw him adjudged as the club's Player of the Season, in addition to winning the top scorer's award.