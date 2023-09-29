Chelsea have a new captain! Lionesses star Millie Bright confirmed as Blues skipper following Magdalena Eriksson's departure to Bayern Munich

Ahead of the start of the Women's Super League season, Millie Bright has been selected as Chelsea's new captain.

Millie Bright named captain

Won six WSL titles

Named skipper following Eriksson's departure

WHAT HAPPENED? After the departure of former captain Magdalena Eriksson to Bayern Munich, Bright has been chosen to occupy the role of captain. Bright has made 245 appearances for Chelsea and has won 15 trophies, including six WSL titles. Bright is currently nominated for the Ballon d'Or after her performances with the Blues and the Lionesses last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bright missed the latter months of Chelsea's 2022/23 season due to an injury she sustained in March. However, she recovered to lead England at this summer's World Cup, when the Lionesses advanced to the final but fell to Spain.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "It's a massive honour to have the title of club captain," Bright said in her revelation video [Sky Sports]. "Chelsea is my home. It always has been and always will be, so I'm delighted to have that title, but nothing changes. I'm in a really privileged position.

Article continues below

"I'm excited and delighted Emma [Hayes] has given me the trust and put me in this position. It's an absolute honour to be captain of Chelsea, and I'm really looking forward to the season ahead."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Sunday, October 1 at Stamford Bridge will be her first game as Chelsea's new captain when the Blues take on Tottenham Hotspur.