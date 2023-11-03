Mikel Arteta brutally shuts down Kai Havertz question following £65m signing's poor start to life at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta was keen to steer the focus away from Kai Havertz when asked about the German's slow start to life at Arsenal.

Havertz has come under fire for performances

Arteta directed blame away from German

Stressed responsibility as a "team"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners boss raised a few eyebrows in the summer when he sanctioned a £65 million ($80m) move for Havertz, despite one of his only notable contributions at Chelsea being the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final. With veteran Granit Xhaka allowed to leave for Bayer Leverkusen in the same window, Havertz has often found himself in a deeper role in midfield. It is an experiment that, with just a goal and an assist to his name, has largely proved fruitless so far this term.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arsenal have, however, made a strong start to their league campaign, and Arteta was keen to point towards collective responsibilities when asked about Havertz's stodgy start. "I'm not going to put it on any individual. We are a team," the Spaniard told a press conference on Friday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being within just two points of rivals Tottenham at the Premier League summit, Havertz and Arsenal faltered in the League Cup this week. The German played the full 90 minutes as Arteta's side were unable to get past West Ham at the London Stadium, putting greater emphasis on their league clash against Newcastle on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARTETA? The Spaniard will be hoping his side can get back to winning ways, which would see them leapfrog Spurs into first place before they host Chelsea on Monday.