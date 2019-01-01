Mikel Agu and Pepe shine as Vitoria Guimaraes hold Arsenal

The African stars were impressive for their respective clubs as Vo Vieira’s men shared the points with the English top-flight club

Nicolas Pepe and Mikel Agu played key roles in Vitoria Guimaraes’ 1-1 draw with in Wednesday’s game.

winger Pepe set up Shkodran Mustafi for the Gunners’ goal in the 80th minute before a late effort from Bruno Duarte denied the Premier League club maximum points at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques.

international Agu, who was afforded his fifth appearance in the tournament this season, was one of the standout players.

The 26-year-old midfielder had a 95% pass success rate and one tackle to help his Portuguese club avoid defeat against Unai Emery’s men.

With the draw, Arsenal strengthened their position at the top of Group F with 10 points from four games while Vitoria remain at the bottom of the group with one point.

The Gunners take on in their next fixture in the tournament while the Vo Vieira’s men host Standard Liege on November 28.