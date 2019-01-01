Miguel Azeez: Anglo-Nigerian signs first professional contract with Arsenal

The young midfielder has been rewarded for his impressive performances with the Gunners youth team

Miguel Azeez has signed his first professional contract with , after reaching 17 years of age on Sunday.

Azeez has developed his game in North London since he joined the Gunners’ academy at the tender age of five.

The midfielder has played six league matches for the Arsenal U18 team in the 2019-20 campaign with a goal to his name. He has also made an appearance for the Steve Bould-led U23 team this term.

Article continues below

Delighted to sign my first professional contract @Arsenal, the club I’ve been at since the age of five, proud day for me and my family!🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/02S3MAdBmh — Miguel Azeez (@MiguelAzeez) September 24, 2019

Although he has played for U17, scoring 12 goals in 14 appearances, Azeez is still eligible to turn out for at senior level.

The 17-year-old will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Alex Iwobi, Chuba Akpom and Bukayo Saka who rose through the ranks at Arsenal before making their first-team debut.