How to watch and listen today's Michigan Wolverines vs Fresno State Bulldogs 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Michigan Wolverines vs Fresno State CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

In a non-conference season opener, the Fresno State Bulldogs will travel to the Great Lakes State to face off against the defending Big Ten champions. On Saturday night, the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines will host Fresno State.

The Bulldogs wrapped up their 2023 campaign with a 9-4 record, including a 4-4 mark in the Mountain West, and ended the season on a high note with a 37-10 victory over New Mexico State in the New Mexico Bowl.

Meanwhile, Michigan finished a perfect 15-0 last year, going 10-0 in the Big Ten, and secured their first national title since 1997 with a 34-13 win over Washington in the CFP National Championship Game. This will be the inaugural meeting between these two programs at the FBS level.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Michigan Wolverines vs Fresno State Bulldogs CFB game, plus plenty more.

Michigan Wolverines vs Fresno State Bulldogs: Date and kick-off time

The Michigan Wolverines will take on Fresno State Bulldogs in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Date Saturday, August 31, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Michigan Stadium Location Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Fresno State Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color analyst)

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Michigan Wolverines vs Fresno State Bulldogs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 82 (NE), 82 (CAR) | Away: 982 (NE), 392 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Michigan Wolverines vs Fresno State Bulldogs team news

Michigan Wolverines team news

As the reigning national champions, Michigan kicks off the season with several key players returning from their title-winning squad. Donovan Edwards, the senior running back, is back after a standout performance last season, rushing for 497 yards and five touchdowns, including a notable 104-yard, two-touchdown effort against Washington in the championship game. Colston Loveland, the junior tight end, is set to be a primary target in the aerial attack, coming off a season with 45 receptions for 649 yards and four touchdowns.

The Wolverines have yet to name their starting quarterback, but it will likely be either Alex Orji, a junior, or Davis Warren, a senior, both of whom were part of last year's roster.

On defense, All-America cornerback Will Johnson returns for his junior year, anchoring a secondary that will miss starting safety Rod Moore, who is sidelined with an injury. With Moore expected to be out for a significant portion of the season, underclassmen and new transfers will need to step up alongside safety Makari Paige to solidify the defensive backfield.

Fresno State Bulldogs team news

After Jeff Tedford stepped down in July due to health issues, Tim Skipper has taken over as the interim head coach for the 2024 season. Despite the coaching transition, the Bulldogs have the potential to vie for a conference title, provided they navigate their non-conference slate effectively and remain healthy as the season progresses from late summer to fall.

On the bright side, Skipper benefits from returning eight starters on offense, bringing considerable experience to the table. However, the defensive side is less settled, with only five returning starters.

Defensive end Devo Bridges leads the defense, and junior defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot has been a steady performer since his freshman year. The Bulldogs have also added a notable transfer in defensive end Korey Foreman, the former No. 1 recruit who spent his first two years as a rotational player at USC. The coaching staff is eager to unlock his potential. At linebacker, leading tackler Malachi Langley returns with 50 games of experience, and fellow USC transfer Tuasivi Nomura is another linebacker to keep an eye on. In the secondary, Cam Lockridge, who missed most of 2023 due to injury, will join forces with corner Al’Zillion Hamilton, who gained valuable experience during Lockridge's absence, along with safety Dean Clark.

More college football news and coverage