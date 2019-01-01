MFL refutes KLFA grant blockage claims

KLFA's expressed fear of having their money withhold without a proper hearing was shot down by the league's governing body.

In response to a recent article published in Berita Harian, Malaysian Football League (MFL) has denied that they have already decided to withhold Kuala Lumpur's grant for the year 2019 due to unpaid salaries.

The said article quoted KLFA's Vice President Datuk Kamarudin Hassan that MFL is prepared to block the yearly grant to KLFA without requesting for an explanation from the team following the reveal by Syazwan Andik that he had not been paid his salary for more than a month.

In a press release dated January 15 2019, MFL said that they will be requesting a detailed explanation from KLFA before bringing the kes to the MFL board of directors for further examination.

Withholding the grant is one possible punishment as leverage to ensure that the overdue salary is paid. During the previous seasons, other teams like Kelantan and T-Team FC have been punished with point deduction and fines for violating the regulations set within the Malaysian League.

Even this upcoming 2019 season, Perlis are under threat of having their grant blocked if they are unable to clear their overdue salary problems within a set period.

On Monday, Syazwan had revealed through his social media as to why he decided to leave Kuala Lumpur and that was because he has not received his salary from the club for two months. The national player has since signed for Johor Darul Ta'zim, returning to the club he played with prior to joining Kuala Lumpur.

