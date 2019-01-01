MFL needs to safeguard Super League competitiveness as reserve teams proliferate, says Safee

The coming season will see two more MSL reserve teams take part in Malaysia's second tier the Premier League; that of Selangor as as well as Perak's.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL



These outfits will join the reserve teams of Johor Darul Ta'zim and FC, who have been competing in the second tier for a few years already, taking the number of reserve sides in the 12-team league to four in 2020.

When asked his take on the proliferation of the second teams in the Premier League, Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) president Safee Sali responded that what matters is the competitive level of the league.

Malaysian second teams are not allowed to be promoted to a higher division if it means playing in the same tier as their first team, unless the first team is relegated.

"There are definitely pros and cons [of feeder teams' proliferation], and as a player I think the benefits will take some time to materialise. But what is important is our league's standards; if every team fields a feeder team in the second division, it will disrupt the quality of the Super League.

"They can't be promoted (if they finish the league campaign in the top two), which means that their places will be taken over by the third, fourth, fifth or sixth-place finishers. The quality of the Super League will take a hit. MFL (competitions organiser Malaysia Football League) needs to ensure that the Super League remains competitive, for the sake of the Malaysia national team. That's what they need to ponder upon," explained the former winner when met during a PFAM charity golf event last Sunday.

