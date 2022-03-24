Mexico vs USMNT: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

United States can take another step towards booking its place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup when it faces major rivals Mexico in a CONCACAF third-round qualification encounter at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The Stars and Stripes sits second in the table heading into the March international break, but is still not theoretically assured of even making the inter-confederation playoffs - meaning that three points over third-place La Tri would go a long way to securing a first appearance since Brazil 2014.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Mexico roster Goalkeepers Ochoa, Talavera, Cota, Acevedo Defenders Moreno, Gallardo, N. Araujo, Montes, Sanchez, Arteaga, Aguirre, Angulo, Vasquez, J. Araujo, Reyes Midfielders Herrera, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Antuna, Gutierrez, Alvarado, Romo, Lainez Forwards Jimenez, Corona, Lozano, Martin, Vega, Gimenez

El Tri, like its rivals, has an eye on Qatar 2022 as the perfect run-in to its own hosting gig in four years' time - but it will need to overcome a stubborn opponent to make sure it gets there the easy way.

A clash on home soil will help Mexico no end, while Raul Jimenez could provide the usual spark up front to fire the team to victory.

Predicted Mexico starting XI: Ochoa; J. Araujo, Montes, Moreno, Arteaga; Herrera, Alvarez, Pizarro; Lozano, Jimenez, Corona.

Position USMNT roster Goalkeepers Steffen, Johnson, Horvath Defenders Yedlin, Zimmerman, Cannon, A. Robinson, Long, M. Robinson, Sands, Bello, Palmer-Brown Midfielders Acosta, Roldan, Adams, Musah, Busio, De la Torre Forwards Pulisic, Morris, Arriola, Weah, Reyna, Pepi, Pefok, Ferreira

The Stars and Stripes has been rocked by a slate of injuries in the run-up to this crucial run of games, meaning that it will have to book its place with a lack of vital talent.

But with Christian Pulisic leading the line, the USMNT has more than enough proven stars in its ranks to get the job done.

Predicted USMNT starting XI: Steffen; Cannon, Zimmerman, M. Robinson, Sands; Adams, Acosta, Musah; Reyna, Ferreira, Pulisic.

Last five results

Mexico results USMNT results Mexico 1-0 Panama (Feb 2) USMNT 3-0 Honduras (Feb 2) Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica (Jan 30) Canada 2-0 USMNT (Jan 30) Jamaica 1-2 Mexico (Jan 27) USMNT 1-0 El Salvador (Jan 27) Mexico 2-2 Chile (Dec 8 2021) USMNT 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Dec 18 2021) Canada 2-1 Mexico (Nov 16 2021) Jamaica 1-1 USMNT (Nov 16 2021)

Head-to-head