Mexico vs Nigeria: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

On Saturday, Mexico will face Nigeria in an international friendly. The match will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

These sides last met in July 2021, with Mexico winning 4-0. In five matches all-time, Nigeria has yet to win, with two Mexico victories and three draws.

Games Mexico vs Nigeria Date May 28, 2022 Times 8:00 pm ET, 5:00 pm PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), international friendlies can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream TUDN fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Mexico roster Goalkeepers Ochoa, Talavera, Cota, Acevedo Defenders Moreno, Gallardo, N. Araujo, Montes, Sanchez, Domínguez, Arteaga, Aguirre, Angulo, K. Álvarez, Vasquez, J. Araujo, Reyes Midfielders Guardado, Herrera, E. Alvarez, Pineda, Gutierrez, Antuna, Alvarado, Romo, Lainez, Córdova, Beltrán, Lira, Sánchez, Chávez Forwards Jimenez, Corona, Pizarro, Martin, Vega, Gimenez, Flores

Mexico’s most recent friendly was against Guatemala, with the two sides drawing 0-0. The team is playing a series of friendlies to gear up for CONCACAF Nations League matches in mid-June.

Mexico is the top ranked team in CONCACAF and the ninth-ranked team overall in FIFA’s rankings. It will compete in its eighth consecutive World Cup this fall. In the last seven, the team has made it to the Round of 16 and then lost.

Predicted Mexico starting XI: Álvarez, Reyes, Angulo, Aguirre, Sánchez, Chávez, Córdova, Zendejas, Giménez, Alvarado; Lopez

Position Nigeria roster Goalkeepers Okoye, Adeyinka, Olorunleke, Adeleye Defenders Aina, Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Ajayi, Bassey, Awaziem, Abdullahi, Ali, Buhari Midfielders Etebo, Aribo, Iwobi, Madu, Babatunde, Okechukwu, Tijani, Yusuf Forwards Musa, Chukwueze, Lookman, Simon, Sadiq, Dennis, Dessers, Mbaoma, Rafiu

This is the first of two friendlies for Nigeria, as it will play Ecuador on June 2. The team is warming up for the African Cup of Nations qualifying stage, which begins June 9. The team is set to take on Sierra Leone on that day.

For the first time since 2006, Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup, as loss to Ghana on away goals in the third round of CAF qualifying ended the team’s chances.

Nigeria hasn’t won a match since January, when it defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the AFCON group stage. It then lost in the Round of 16 to Tunisia.

Predicted Nigeria starting XI: Aina, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Bassey, Etebo, Dennis, Onyeka, Aribo, Lookman, Osimhen

Last five results

Mexico results Nigeria results Mexico 0-0 Guatemala (Apr 27) Nigeria 1-1 Ghana (Mar 29) Mexico 2-0 El Salvador (Mar 30) Ghana 0-0 Nigeria (Mar 25) Honduras 0-1 Mexico (Mar 27) Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia (Jan 23) Mexico 0-0 United States (Mar 24) Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Nigeria (Jan 19) Mexico 1-0 Panama (Feb 2) Nigeria 3-1 Sudan (Jan 15)

Head-to-head