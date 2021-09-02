Mexico vs Jamaica: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

El Tri play host to the Reggae Boyz as the former enter the third - and final - round of the road to next year's showpiece tournament

Mexico will seek a quick start on the path to the Qatar 2022 World Cup when they get their CONCACAF qualifying campaign under way against Jamaica at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

El Tri play host to the Reggae Boyz as the former enter the third - and final - round of the road to next year's showpiece tournament, looking to bounce back from their Gold Cup heartbreak.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Mexico roster Goalkeepers Ochoa, Talavera, Orozco, Cota Defenders Gallardo, Araujo, L. Rodriguez, Dominguez, Sanchez, Montes, O. Rodriguez, Sepulveda Midfielders Guardado, Dos Santos, Alvarez, Pineda, Pizarro, Antuna, Alvarado, C. Rodriguez, Romo, Cordova, Ramirez* Forwards Corona, Vega, Martin, Funes Mori, Gimenez*

*denotes uncapped player

Having just been edged out at the Gold Cup by the USMNT, El Tri will be out to dust themselves off and throw down an early gauntlet as they aim to make it to Qatar with little complication.

Gerardo Martino brings two new players into the fold for potential debuts, but without Hector Moreno, Carlos Salcedo and Miguel Layun at the back, plus no Raul Jimenez, his side do look a little shakier than perhaps hoped for.

Predicted Mexico starting XI: Talavera; L. Rodriguez, Araujo, Sepulveda, Gallardo; Corona, Romo, Dos Santos, Pizarro; Pineda, Funes Mori.

Position Jamaica roster Goalkeepers Blake, Barnes, Taylor Defenders Pinoock, Lowe, Powell, Harding, Lawrence, Mariappa, Moore, Bell, Fisher, King*, Brown Midfielders Morrison, Johnson, D. Williams, Stewart*, Grant*, Turgott, Magee, Vassell, Walker, Morris Forwards Decordova-Reid, Flemmings, Bailey, Burke, Nicholson, East, R. Williams, Lowe, Roofe*, Antonio*, Campbell

*denotes uncapped player

Having drawn domestically for their Gold Cup campaign, the Reggae Boyz now turn to a heavily European-centric squad as they look to bolster their outside chance of making it to Qatar.

The headline inclusions are West Ham's Michail Antonio - called up for but never capped by England - and Rangers' Kemar Roofe, though due to quarantine rules, the majority of the England-based players will miss out entirely for this first clash.

Predicted Jamaica starting XI: Blake; Powell, Moore, Mariappa, Lawrence; Johnson, Decordova-Reid, Morrison, D. Williams; Nicholson, Burke.

Last five results

Mexico results Jamaica results USMNT 1-0 Mexico (AET) (Aug 1) USMNT 1-0 Jamaica (Jul 25) Mexico 2-1 Canada (Jul 29) Costa Rica 1-0 Jamaica (Jul 20) Mexico 3-0 Honduras (Jul 24) Guadeloupe 1-2 Jamaica (Jul 16) Mexico 1-0 El Salvador (Jul 18) Jamaica 2-0 Suriname (Jul 12) Guatemala 0-3 Mexico (Jul 14) Japan 4-0 Jamaica (Jun 12)

Head-to-head