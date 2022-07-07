Mexico star Herrera's MLS transfer arrival to add intensity to Dynamo-Dallas rivalry, says Estevez

The experienced midfielder is in line to make his debut when the two teams meet in the Western Conference this weekend

Hector Herrera's transfer to MLS will add intensity to the rivalry between the Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas, according to the head coach of the latter club Nico Esteve.

Houston announced Herrera as a Designated Player signing at the start of March, and the Mexico international is now eligible to make his debut for the club after leaving Atletico Madrid upon the expiration of his contract on June 30.

The 32-year-old played at the highest level of European football in both La Liga and the Champions League during his three years with Atletico, and Estevez feels his arrival in MLS is another strong indication of how quickly the the profile of the competition is growing.

Herrera's presence will 'motivate' Dallas

Dallas are six points clear of their Texas rivals in the Western Conference after 18 games, and will have the chance to pull even further clear when the two sides meet at the PNC Stadium this weekend.

Herrera is all set to take his bow for Houston, and Estevez says the inclusion of such a high-profile player will help to fire up his squad for the derby clash.

"This league is growing and you can see not only Houston, other teams are bringing good players to the league, and this is great," The Dallas boss told a pre-match press conference.

"This is another motivation, to play against a team that has acquired a player that has been good in Europe and with the [Mexico] national team.

"And for us, it's another excitement, more motivation to do a great game against teams that have good players, because we also believe we have good players. We just want to match ourselves against the best and it just gives us motivation to do the best we can."

Estevez predicts 'chaos' in Texas derby

Estevez acknowledges the extra emotional weight that fixtures against Houston carry for his team, who ran out 2-1 winners when they last met at the Toyota Stadium on April 23.

He knows that tensions will likely boil over at times, especially given the fact that the unforgiving Texas sun will be beaming down on the pitch to test the players' endurance levels to the limit, but he expects his squad to be ready for the challenge.

"It means more for us, the players, the club, the fans. And I think that energy you can see in the games," said Estevez.

"For sure it's going to be hectic at the beginning, both teams trying to impose their style, trying to impose to their fans and trying to force the mistake of the opponent.

"But as the game settles I think because of the heat everything will calm down and it's something we're learning also here, how difficult it is to play with the heat.

"But I don't have any doubt that it's going to be emotional for moments, it's going to be hectic and there's going to be chaos. This is how we have to deal with those type of games."

