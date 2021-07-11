Mexico national anthem: Lyrics & 'Himno Nacional' meaning explained

National anthems are a feature of international football and Goal takes a look at the one El Tri has used since their inception

One of the best parts of participating in international football is feeling a deep sense of connection to one's homeland, so the singing of the national anthem before matches can provide an emotional boost to many players.

Each side lines up in single rows, often with hands over hearts, to recite their respective songs.

Not every player loves the tradition - some have complicated relationships with their governments, for example - but it has nonetheless become a staple of the game.

Goal examines the Mexican national anthem and its history.

Mexico football team national anthem

The Mexican national anthem, like many anthems around the world, draws upon battle themes and inspiration.

Composed in 1854 by Jaime Nuno and written by Francisco Gonzalez Bocanegra, it asks for eternal unity and patriotism from the Mexican people in times of war.

Bocanegra entered the work in a contest staged by the government and won, though his effort was not fully appreciated by the public until after his death at just 37 years old.

'Himno Nacional' full translated lyrics

Himno Nacional has been shortened from its 1943 version for sporting events, using only the first three stanzas for the sake of brevity.

Even the 1943 edition used elsewhere outside of entertainment is an abbreviated version of an original one that included 10 stanzas interspersed with the chorus.

Below is the current anthem, with just the first three paragraphs recited before football matches.

Himno Nacional



Mexicans, at the cry of battle

lend your swords and bridle;

and let the earth tremble at its center

upon the roar of the cannon.



Your forehead shall be girded, oh fatherland, with olive garlands

by the divine archangel of peace,

For in heaven your eternal destiny

has been written by the finger of God.

But should a foreign enemy

Profane your land with his sole,

Think, beloved fatherland, that heaven

gave you a soldier in each son.



Mexicans, at the cry of battle

lend your swords and bridle;

and let the earth tremble at its center

upon the roar of the cannon.



War, war without truce against who would attempt

to blemish the honor of the fatherland!

War, war! The patriotic banners

saturate in waves of blood.

War, war! On the mount, in the vale

The terrifying cannon thunder

and the echoes nobly resound

to the cries of union! liberty!



Mexicans, at the cry of battle

lend your swords and bridle;

and let the earth tremble at its center

upon the roar of the cannon.



Fatherland, before your children become unarmed

Beneath the yoke their necks in sway,

May your countryside be watered with blood,

On blood their feet trample.

And may your temples, palaces and towers

crumble in horrid crash,

and their ruins exist saying:

The fatherland was made of one thousand heroes here.





Fatherland, fatherland, your children swear

to exhale their breath in your cause,

If the bugle in its belligerent tone

should call upon them to struggle with bravery.

For you the olive garlands!

For them a memory of glory!

For you a laurel of victory!

For them a tomb of honor!

Mexican anthem video

Mexican anthem video

