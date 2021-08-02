Mexico vs Brazil: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Selecao can go one step closer to defending the gold medal they won at Rio 2016 with victory against El Tri

Brazil will take aim at sealing a spot at a second successive Olympic men's tournament final when they face off with Mexico in the last four of Tokyo 2020 in Kashima.

The Selecao remain heavy favourites to defend the gold medal they won on home soil at Rio 2016 and can go one step closer with victory over El Tri in the semi-finals.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch the men's Olympics soccer tournament on TV, how to stream online, team news and more.

Games Mexico vs Brazil Date August 3, 2021 Times 4am ET, 1am PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States, this year's Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Mexico roster Goalkeepers Ochoa*, Jurado, Malagon Defenders Erick Aguirre, Montes, Vasquez, Angulo, Sanchez, Lorona, Mora Midfielders Romo*, Rodriguez, Esquivel, Cordova, Beltran Forwards Martin*, Lainez, Vega, Antuna, Eduardo Aguirre, Angulo, Alvarado

With their senior compatriots coming up short in the Gold Cup final to the USMNT, El Tri's hopes rest with Olympic glory now, with the punishing test of Brazil between them and the gold medal match.

They will be riding high after a 3-6 demolition of South Korea in the quarter-finals - and with old hands like Guillermo Ochoa next to young talents such as Alexis Vega, they'll fancy their chances of springing an upset.

Predicted Mexico starting XI: Ochoa; Lorona, Montes, Vasquez, Sanchez; Roma, Esquivel, Cordova; Antuna, Martin, Vega.

Position Brazil roster Goalkeepers Brenno, Lucao, Santos* Defenders Nino, Ricardo Graca, Guilherme Arana, Gabriel Menino, Dani Alves*, Diego Carlos*, Abner Vinicius, Bruno Fuchs Midfielders Matheus Henrique, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Claudinho, Reinier Forwards Gabriel Martinelli, Paulinho, Richarlison, Matheus Cunha, Antony, Malcom

The Selecao made it hard work for themselves in the last eight against Egypt, with Matheus Cunha's early goal the only finish to split the two - but they will now only be focused on ensuring they make it to Yokohama and the final in four days' time.

With generational superstars like Richarlison in the mix, their pedigree is hard to counter - but they will still have to live up to their billing if they hope to have a chance of making it two Olympic triumphs in a row.

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Santos; Dani Alves, Nino, Diego Carlos,Guilherme Arana; Douglas Luiz, Bruno Guimaraes; Antony, Matheus Cunha, Claudinho; Richarlison.

