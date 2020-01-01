Messi well rested but Dest a doubt as Koeman reaches 100 days as Barcelona boss

The Dutch tactician is reluctant to rate his tenure so far as there remains a lot of hard work to come, starting against Osasuna at Camp Nou

Ronald Koeman says Lionel Messi is feeling well rested ahead of ’s home date with Osasuna, but Sergino Dest is a doubt after picking up a slight knock.

The Blaugrana opted to leave their talismanic captain out of a midweek clash with .

They eased through that contest without the need for any Messi magic, with a 4-0 win taking them through to the last 16.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner will, however, come back into Koeman’s thoughts for Sunday's contest on home soil, with Barca in need of a domestic spark.

“I think he's had a good rest, like [Frenkie] De Jong,” Koeman told reporters when quizzed on his skipper

“They'd played everything with Barcelona and their national team.

“They couldn't go on like that and that's why we left them at home. I hope they're fresh and have energy against Osasuna.”

While Messi will have a prominent role to play on Sunday, it remains to be seen whether Dest will be able to complete another 90 minutes.

The highly-rated United States international has made a positive impact at right-back for Barca on the back of his summer switch from Ajax, but the 20-year-old is nursing a muscle complaint.

He has been included in Koeman’s 21-man squad, but no unnecessary risks will be taken on him.

“It isn't serious because Dest trained [on Saturday] but he came back really tired back after the match against Kiev and he had some [muscle] problems,” Koeman added.

“We will not take any big risks with him because in his position we have a lot of players injured. If he's OK, he will start; if we have doubts, he will not start.”

As Koeman prepares for more competitive action, he has reached 100 days in charge of Barcelona.

He is reluctant to rank his efforts so far, with plenty of hard work to come.

The Dutchman said: “I'm not giving myself any grades.

“I've come to be the coach of this great club. It's a delicate time. We have to work hard and change things when we have to.

“I've had a more relaxed 100 days as the coach of other clubs, that's for sure, but I'm happy.

“Covid has limited us as well. We have seven games before the end of the year and the time to react in the league is now.

“We have to reduce the gap between the teams at the top. If we're in a game where there is intensity and rhythm, we're very good. Sometimes our level drops and we get distracted without the ball. We need to play with more intensity.

“It's not easy to know what is behind the differences between the Champions League and La Liga. It could be that [in La Liga] our opponents play more defensively and, in Europe, they're more open.

“But at the end of the season, we'll be able to say what's happened. The team really hasn't deserved to drop as many points. We have more confidence in the Champions League.”

Barca will take to the field against Osasuna sat in the bottom half of the Liga table, with just 11 points through eight games.