Messi targets more titles after Copa del Rey 'turning point' for Barcelona

Speculation continues to rage regarding the Argentine's future at Camp Nou, but he is happy to be back on the trophy trail

Lionel Messi is looking to chase down more titles as speculation rages regarding his future, with the mercurial Argentine viewing Copa del Rey glory in 2021 as a "turning point" for Barcelona.

That could be considered a nod towards an extended stay at Camp Nou, with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner continuing to run his current contract down towards free agency.

At 33 years of age, the iconic South American has plenty of options to consider - with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain keeping a close eye on his situation - but Messi is pleased to be back on the trophy trail after a testing period for Barca on and off the field.

What has been said?

Messi has told Ole: "The truth is that the recent Copa del Rey was special due to the period we were in, the club has gone a couple of years of not having a great time due to different results and titles.

"Because it is a very young dressing room, with a lot of people, and new people, and this Copa del Rey for the dressing room was a turning point, and very important."

He added: "Whenever I compete, I compete to win and try to achieve all the objectives, to get titles. Beyond that, I like to win and get titles. The more the better."

The bigger picture

Barcelona remain the only club side that Messi has represented in his senior career to date, with 672 goals recorded through 778 appearances.

He will not be figuring in a season-ending clash with Eibar on Saturday, having been granted an early break ahead of summer Copa America duty, and may have played his last game for the Blaugrana.

Fresh terms are being mooted, though, and walking away from Catalunya will not be easy given all that he has achieved.

Messi arrived in Spain as a talented teenager in need of sporting guidance and physical assistance, with superstar status now enjoyed some 21 years on.

He has said of his decision to link up with La Liga heavyweights, with his talent spotted while on the books at Newell's Old Boys: "To be honest, making that decision [to sign for Barcelona] was difficult, but at the same time it was quick.

"I didn't hesitate, I didn't think too much, but it was hard because when I arrived I couldn't play because of some paperwork issues, then I started and I got injured.

"I spent almost a year not playing, I was training but it's not the same.

"Then I was lucky that from there everything happened very quickly."

Messi is assured of a place among the all-time greats, with the plan being to enhance that standing by adding to a medal collection that already includes 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

