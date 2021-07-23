Messi-Ronaldo meeting possible as Barcelona announce Juventus pre-season exhibition

The classic rivalry between active football greats could get a friendly renewal on August 8

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could play against one another again during the annual Joan Gamper Trophy exhibition between Barcelona and Juventus on August 8.

It will be a double-header of football action, with the women's sides for the respective clubs also facing off in the partial re-opening of Camp Nou. The stadium will be limited to 20 per cent capacity, according to current Covid-19 restrictions.

Messi will need to officially sign his contract extension with Barcelona in order to participate, which is not yet guaranteed to be done by then as the club attempt to nativigate financial turmoil.

Joan Gamper Trophy history

Barcelona host the Gamper Trophy every year as a way of welcoming in the new club football campaign. The tradition has existed since 1966.

Messi actually faced Juventus in the exhibition as a youngster in 2005 but tasted defeat to the Turin club on penalties.

The Blaugrana have won the past eight Gamper Trophy affairs, last losing in 2012 to Sampdoria.

Bigger picture

Messi and Ronaldo last met in December 2020 during the Champions League. With Ronaldo no longer in La Liga, and the stars reaching the latter stages of their careers, these clashes hold great entertainment value.

