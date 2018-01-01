Messi and Suarez outscoring Real Madrid and Atletico in La Liga

The two Madrid clubs have failed to score as many league goals as Barcelona's two leading forwards in 2018-19

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have now outscored Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in La Liga this season.

Barcelona's star forwards have combined for 25 goals in the top flight in 2018-19, one more than each of the Madrid clubs have managed.

Messi hit a hat-trick and set up the other two goals in Barca's 5-0 thrashing of Levante on Sunday, a result that restored their three-point lead at the top.

Article continues below

The Argentine superstar is now on 14 goals and 10 assists for the season, making him the first player in Europe's top five leagues to reach double figures for each statistic.

1 - Lionel Messi is the first player to reach double figures for both goals (14) and assists (10) in the top five European leagues this season. Celestial. pic.twitter.com/CGebViSpXy — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 16, 2018

The win was Messi's 323rd in La Liga for Barca, taking him one above former club-record holder Xavi.

His treble has also taken him to 50 strikes for the calendar year for club and country, the eighth time he has managed such a feat in the last nine years.

However, despite his fine goalscoring form in 2018, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was ranked outside the top two players in the world for the first time since 2007, when he finished third behind Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo, finishing fifth in this year's rankings.

Luka Modric claimed the award, while Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe were all placed ahead of him.

Suarez, who broke the deadlock on Sunday, is on 11 goals from 15 appearances in the league this term.

Barca have scored 46 goals in their 16 league matches, 17 more than second-placed Sevilla, who are the next highest scorers.

No player from either Madrid club has registered more than six goals so far this campaign, with Griezmann hitting that mark for Atletico and Benzema on the same total for Real.