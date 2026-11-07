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3. Liga
team-logoMeppen
team-logoJahn Regensburg
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Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Meppen vs Jahn Regensburg live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Meppen vs Jahn Regensburg
Meppen
Jahn Regensburg
3. Liga

Meppen play Jahn Regensburg in the 3. Liga. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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Meppen vs. Jahn Regensburg: kick-off time

crest
3. Liga - Game Week 13

In the 3. Liga, SV Meppen host Jahn Regensburg, with the visitors from Bavaria under immense pressure.

Regensburg travel north at the bottom of the table (16th) and desperately need points after a run of poor results to avoid losing touch altogether. Coach Sascha Hildmann is under scrutiny.

After stabilising in recent weeks, 12th-placed Meppen have reason to fancy a home win. Coach Lucas Beniermann will rally his team, with the circumstances favouring the hosts.

The teams' most recent meeting ended in a 2-1 win for Regensburg, giving the visitors at least a little confidence. Their form in recent weeks tells a different story.

For anyone looking to follow the match live, the broadcast details are below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at Meppen and Jahn Regensburg?

Meppen have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. They most recently drew 0-0 with Fortuna Düsseldorf, having beaten Würzburger Kickers 4-0 before that. Across those five matches, they scored six goals and conceded four.

Over their last five matches, Jahn Regensburg have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat. They beat Hansa Rostock 2-1 in their latest outing after losing 1-0 to RW Essen and drawing 0-0 with Wehen Wiesbaden. Regensburg scored ten goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

SVM

SVM - Form

VFB
D1-1
HRO
W0-2
HAV
D1-1
WUK
W4-0
F95
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SSV

SSV - Form

HAV
W5-0
VEL
D2-2
SVW
D0-0
ESN
L1-0
HRO
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Meppen vs. Jahn Regensburg: line-ups

Meppen vs Jahn Regensburg Probable lineups

Manager

  • L. Beniermann

Meppen vs. Jahn Regensburg: form

SVM

SVM - Form

VFB
D1-1
HRO
W0-2
HAV
D1-1
WUK
W4-0
F95
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SSV

SSV - Form

HAV
W5-0
VEL
D2-2
SVW
D0-0
ESN
L1-0
HRO
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Meppen vs. Jahn Regensburg: head-to-head record

Meppen vs. Jahn Regensburg: the tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Viktoria Koeln 1904Viktoria Koeln 1904FCK
139223618+1829
W
W
W
D
D
2
MSV DuisburgMSV DuisburgDUI
128223117+1426
D
L
D
W
W
3
RW EssenRW EssenESN
127322013+724
D
W
W
L
W
4
SaarbrueckenSaarbrueckenSAB
136253126+520
L
W
L
W
L
5
Alemannia AachenAlemannia AachenALA
126241918+120
D
W
W
W
L
6
Wehen WiesbadenWehen WiesbadenSVW
135442317+619
D
W
W
D
W
7
IngolstadtIngolstadtFCI
125341617-118
D
W
W
W
L
8
Waldhof MannheimWaldhof MannheimWMA
135262119+217
D
L
W
L
L
9
Hansa RostockHansa RostockHRO
134541922-317
D
L
D
L
L
10
Hoffenheim IIHoffenheim IITSG
125162120+116
L
L
W
L
L
11
Fortuna DuesseldorfFortuna DuesseldorfF95
124441214-216
D
D
D
L
W
12
MeppenMeppenSVM
124351617-115
D
W
D
W
D
13
VfB Stuttgart IIVfB Stuttgart IIVFB
124352123-215
D
L
W
W
D
14
Preussen MuensterPreussen MuensterPRM
124352023-315
L
W
L
L
D
15
Wuerzburger KickersWuerzburger KickersWUK
124261724-714
W
L
W
D
L
16
Jahn RegensburgJahn RegensburgSSV
123452221+113
W
L
D
D
W
17
Sonnenhof GrossaspachSonnenhof GrossaspachSHG
133461326-1313
D
L
L
W
D
18
SC VerlSC VerlVEL
123361726-912
L
L
L
D
D
19
Fortuna KoelnFortuna KoelnFOK
13256914-511
D
L
L
L
L
20
TSV HavelseTSV HavelseHAV
132561726-911
D
D
W
D
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

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