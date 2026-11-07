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Meppen vs. Jahn Regensburg: kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 13 8 Nov 2026 - 07:30

In the 3. Liga, SV Meppen host Jahn Regensburg, with the visitors from Bavaria under immense pressure.

Regensburg travel north at the bottom of the table (16th) and desperately need points after a run of poor results to avoid losing touch altogether. Coach Sascha Hildmann is under scrutiny.

After stabilising in recent weeks, 12th-placed Meppen have reason to fancy a home win. Coach Lucas Beniermann will rally his team, with the circumstances favouring the hosts.

The teams' most recent meeting ended in a 2-1 win for Regensburg, giving the visitors at least a little confidence. Their form in recent weeks tells a different story.

For anyone looking to follow the match live, the broadcast details are below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at Meppen and Jahn Regensburg?

Meppen have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. They most recently drew 0-0 with Fortuna Düsseldorf, having beaten Würzburger Kickers 4-0 before that. Across those five matches, they scored six goals and conceded four.

Over their last five matches, Jahn Regensburg have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat. They beat Hansa Rostock 2-1 in their latest outing after losing 1-0 to RW Essen and drawing 0-0 with Wehen Wiesbaden. Regensburg scored ten goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Meppen vs. Jahn Regensburg: line-ups

Meppen vs. Jahn Regensburg: form

Meppen vs. Jahn Regensburg: head-to-head record

Meppen vs. Jahn Regensburg: the tables