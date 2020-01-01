‘Mentor’ Conte totally changed my game – Inter Milan wing-back Moses

The 29-year-old reunited with the Italian manager at Inter in January, after their successful two-year working relationship at Chelsea

Victor Moses has described Milan manager Antonio Conte as his mentor who has played an important role in his career.

The winger is currently working under the 50-year-old in after the Nerazzurri signed him on a six-month loan from in January.

They previously worked together at Stamford Bridge, where the Italian manager made Moses an integral part of his squad that won the 2016-17 Premier League title and the the next season.



Conte was also responsible for getting Moses to contribute more defensively while playing in a wing-back role.

Article continues below

More teams

After finding it difficult to secure regular playing time at , Moses ended his one-year loan in and reunited with Conte at Inter in January.

He described the loan move as "an honour" and he reiterated his readiness to help the manager achieve his target with the Nerazzurri.

“It’s an honour to link up once again with an important figure in my career,” Moses told The Nation.

“He is my mentor and friend. I have played under a lot of managers and I’ve loved every single one of them. The most important one was Antonio Conte.

“At Chelsea he just came in and changed everything. He is an amazing man; he totally changed my game to be honest.

"He gave me that fighting spirit to believe in myself and to enjoy my football same time.

“And then when he came that first season, we won the league, the following season we won the FA Cup.

“It was an amazing season for me under Antonio Conte and I’ll always respect him for that, he’s an amazing man.

“I’ve never played that [wingback] position before. When the manager came in, he talked me through it and then put me there.

“It was good to have the manager’s support, and he backed me and gave me the confidence to go out there and express myself.

"So I just wanted to go out there to play for him, the fans and the football club. I didn’t let him down.”

Before the suspension of football in due to the coronavirus, Moses played seven matches across all competitions for Inter Milan, which include three appearances in the Italian top-flight.

He described Conte as "one of the best managers in the world" with Inter placed third in the league table, behind and leaders .

“I’ve come to realise that you play better under a coach that believes in you and that is what Conte has done for me. I’ve played three matches and it’s been wonderful,” he continued.

“I feel better already. Before the lockdown I’ve played three games. I started the match away to and we won 2-0. It is good for the team. We are playing for the good of the team.

“It is not easy, it is very tactical. It is important for me to put myself at the service of the team and my teammates but the manager has been of tremendous help.

“He tells me what to do and I try to remember and follow most of his instructions. He is one of the best managers in the world.

“He played football himself and he has a lot of passion. I am very happy to work with him again.”