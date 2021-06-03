Mendy hails 'indispensable' Kante & says Chelsea played 'perfect game' against Man City

The Blues goalkeeper is a big fan of a club colleague that has added a Champions League crown to his enviable collection of honours

Edouard Mendy has labelled N'Golo Kante "a complete player" and "indispensable" for Chelsea, while claiming that the Blues played the "perfect game" to defeat Manchester City in the Champions League final.

That win ensured Kante added a Champions League crown to his enviable collection of honours, with another midfield masterclass put in during the 1-0 victory in Portugal.

There have been suggestions that Kante could now be recognised as the best player on the planet, such is his value to any given cause, and Mendy admits that a 30-year-old unsung hero is deserving of a standing among the global elite.

What has been said?

The France-born Senegal international has told L'Equipe of Kante: "He is someone who does not like to be in the spotlight and receive praise but he is indispensable to any team.

"The work he does on the field is just amazing. He really is a complete player."

Who else has been praised?

Kante is not the only France international to have caught Mendy's eye during his time in England, with Olivier Giroud another of those that can see his efforts sail under the radar.

The 34-year-old may be heading out of west London this summer, as he struggles for regular game time, but another 11 goals were added to his impressive tally in 2020-21.

Mendy added on the experienced striker: "When we think of Olivier Giroud, the word example comes to mind.

"He is an example of resilience, hard work and perseverance. A professional and an example for young people. And, above all, he's a good player and he scores when he plays. You couldn't ask for better in a group."

Can Mendy achieve such a standing?

Kante and Giroud have graced the very top of the game, with Mendy's intention being to follow them down that path.

He has become the undisputed No.1 in Thomas Tuchel's plans, but the 29-year-old is aware of the need to take his game to even greater heights on the back of a productive debut campaign at Chelsea.

"I don't set limits for myself. I try to be better and improve every day," he said.

"When you're in a team like Chelsea, you have to keep in mind that you have to improve and play well. This is the only way you can win titles and impose yourself over time."

The bigger picture

Mendy has already made history while with the Blues, becoming the first African goalkeeper to grace a Champions League final.

He is now a winner of that competition, with Chelsea having edged out domestic rivals City courtesy of a solitary strike from record signing Kai Havertz.

Mendy said of that triumph: "I am very proud and very happy to have lived this moment, it is something rare in the career of a player.

"We had built up a lot of confidence since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. In particular against Manchester City, as we had beaten them twice. We knew we were better than them physically.

"In the stats, in the data, we were superior to them. We knew that we had to play the perfect game to win this trophy. And, tactically, we played the perfect game."

