'Mendy couldn't resist Zidane's call' - Lyon president speaks out on Real Madrid move

The man in charge at the Ligue 1 club revealed that the left-back couldn't turn down the opportunity to move to the Liga side and work under Zidane

president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that Ferland Mendy simply "couldn’t resist" the opportunity to join .

The Blancos confirmed the signing of the left-back for a fee of £47 million ($59m) on Wednesday, taking their summer spending to almost £300m ($378m) after completing deals for Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard.

The 24-year-old joined Les Gones from Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre and became one of their key players as they finished third in , with Aulas telling Radio MARCA: "He arrived at Lyon two years ago from Le Havre.

Article continues below

"He started to play for when he was just 22; his rise has been very quick.”

The Lyon president also revealed that he shares a healthy relationship with his opposite number at Real Madrid, which only helped facilitate a smooth transfer.

"Florentino Perez and I are very good friends, and this always influences negotiations," he added.

Zinedine Zidane is wasting no time in attempting to re-assert his side as a dominant force in after they failed to mount a title challenge against in , as well as exiting the in the round of 16 against surprise package .

It was the France legend’s call that convinced Mendy to make the switch, Aulas confirmed, adding: “It was Zidane's request, yes.

"When he called [Mendy], he couldn't resist."

"It's up to Zidane to decide! [whether Mendy starts over Marcelo]"

Mendy made 79 appearances for Lyon across two seasons, scoring three goals as the club made their Champions League return ahead of the 2018-19 season.

The Frenchman also made his international debut last season, starting in a 1-0 friendly win over before going on to make his competitive debut in Les Bleus’ 2-0 defeat to in qualifying.

Aulas has chosen not to dwell on losing the 24-year-old, and has already signed his replacement ahead of the 2019-20 season.

"We've signed another player, Heritier Deyonge [from Eindhoven], who has the same characteristics and is a prospect for the future," he continued.

"He's Belgian and is 17 years old."