Memphis Depay responds to questions over two-year Barcelona deal

The attacker had long been expected to join the Catalan side but signed a surprisingly short contract

Memphis Depay says he and Barcelona are happy with the duration of the contract he signed with the club.

The Netherlands star's move to Camp Nou was confirmed on Saturday after a long period of speculation.

Depay was linked to the Catalan side last summer and again in January but ended up running down his contract at Lyon and making a free transfer.

What has been said?

The announcement that he had signed a two-year contract with the club surprised many, but the attacker says all parties are fine with the deal.

"We did that with the lawyers and with Barca, we were both happy with that," he told NOS when asked why he committed to the club only until 2023.

The former PSV and Manchester United winger sees his switch to the Spanish giants as a reward for his perseverance after enduring some difficult periods in his career.

"Of course it is a dream to play for such a big club. My career has had some ups and downs, I've had good and less good moments," he said.

"I've tried to fight back and that it's now being paid off shows to me that you have to keep fighting and keep believing in yourself. I am proud of that and it's something I will focus on after my holiday."

Depay reuniting with Koeman and De Jong

The 27-year-old will team up with former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman at Barca.

The pair worked together for almost two years during the 58-year-old's spell in charge of Oranje before he moved to Camp Nou last summer.

The transfer will also see Depay work with Netherlands team-mate Frenkie de Jong, who impressed during his debut season at Camp Nou.

Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum was previously expected to join Barca, too, but ended up signing for Paris Saint-Germain.

How is Depay performing at Euro 2020?

Depay has been a crucial figure in Netherlands' perfect group stage record at the European Championship.

He converted a penalty as they beat Austria 2-0 in the second match and was integral in the 3-0 win against North Macedonia on Wednesday.

Depay opened the scoring in the first half after a neat combination Donyell Malen and then set up both of Wijnaldum's goals.

