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FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Meat and the cursed hotel… Barcelona’s biggest concerns ahead of the clash with Atlético Madrid!

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
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Barcelona vs Espanyol
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Barcelona are plotting a famous ‘remontada’ on the Rojiblancos’ home turf.

As Barcelona prepare for their upcoming trip to the Spanish capital to face Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, media reports have revealed some unusual behind-the-scenes details regarding the Barcelona squad, including complaints about the quality of the food and attempts to break the ‘jinx’ of poor results.

According to Radio Catalunya, the players have complained about the quality of the meat served in Madrid’s hotels, saying they prefer the cuts provided at the club’s training ground and have asked for it to be arranged during their stay.

The club agreed, noting that hotel meat prices are sky-high—roughly on a par with caviar.

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A striking statistical contradiction... Barcelona’s red-card tally is drawing suspicion in Madrid

Meanwhile, Barcelona is reportedly negotiating the signing of Álvarez behind Atlético’s back, under total secrecy.

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Barcelona crest
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Espanyol crest
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Barcelona crest
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Meanwhile, FIFA has hinted at its stance on the Africa Cup of Nations final crisis.

In a related development, the club has switched its usual Madrid base from the InterContinental to the Eurostars hotel.

Some fans have even dubbed the switch a ‘myth’, suggesting it is meant to break the club’s run of poor results this season.

They now aim to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit to Atlético at the Camp Nou in the European quarter-finals.

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